Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 18, 2019 - The Baxly, a new, mixed-use development by Spandrel Development Partners in Historic Downtown Savannah, is under construction and set to open in the first quarter of 2020. Spandrel is now offering an in-depth glimpse into the unique community with the unveiling of their new website, TheBaxlySavannah.com.

Seven stories high, The Baxly will be one of the largest buildings in the city’s historic district and will house Savannah’s largest solar roof farm.

“We are getting a lot of excited inquiries about the residential leasing options at The Baxly, so we felt it was time to launch a new website,” Emanuel Neuman, co-founding principal of Spandrel said. “With the new website launch, our future residents will be able to get a clearer sense of what at The Baxly will be like. In addition, they can join our VIP list to be the first to secure an apartment when we open in early 2020.”

Ian Levine, co-founding principal of Spandrel, noted that “The Baxly is in a prime location and it’s a great place to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all. From open floor plans to in-house amenities such as a game lounge, pet park, pool deck, and fitness center, we believe The Baxly will make quite an impression in the Savannah market.”

The Baxly features 275 apartment homes including studio, one and two bedroom residences.

All residences have smart thermostats, modern fixtures and finishes, custom kitchen cabinetry, chef-inspired kitchens, subway tile backsplash, and more. Community amenities include a wine storage and tasting lounge, co-working space, tool and craft shop, resort-style saltwater pool with sun shelf and cabanas, clubroom with billiards and video wall, and more. In addition,

The Baxly will have 10,000 square feet of onsite retail and restaurant space on the street level.

Greystar is handling residential leasing and onsite management. To sign up for the VIP list or for more information, please go to www.TheBaxlySavannah.com or call 912.421.8867.

For retail leasing information, contact one of the following at Lee & Associates:

