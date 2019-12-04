Overall Rating (0)

Construction & Building

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 4, 2019 - Construction began this week on Omega Construction’s latest GA Division project, the new Corporate Headquarters of the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. The building, located on East Liberty Street near East Broad, previously housed Smith Brothers Butcher Shop and will be remodeled for its new tenants.

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, along with support from volunteers, parents and staff, enriches the lives of over 13,000 girls across the state. Founded in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, the Girl Scouts still attracts thousands of girls to Savannah for QuestFest, the organization’s annual convention, as well as to visit the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace. Other popular Girl Scout landmarks include Juliette Gordon Low’s grave at Laurel Grove Cemetery North and the Girl Scouts’ First Headquarters on Drayton Street.

“Because Savannah is the hometown of the Girl Scouts’ founder, the organization and its history are an integral part of our local culture. Their mission to protect our planet and improve the communities they serve is tremendous, so being chosen to upfit the new corporate headquarters of the Historic Georgia Council is something we’re extremely proud to be a part of.” said Todd Mayo, Omega Construction’s Georgia Division Manager.

“The Girl Scouts organization is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls instilling courage, confidence and character in its members,” said Omega President Barry Hennings. “We are honored to have been chosen by this great organization to be the General Contractor and are excited to help bring their vision for the new corporate headquarters to reality.”

Omega will be remodeling the existing building’s interior space to accommodate the needs of the Girl Scouts, which include full interior demolition, new construction of customized offices, bathrooms, public spaces including a rock-climbing wall and a retail space featuring modern interior design and finishes.

“Omega prides ourselves on relationships and trust. Whether the project is big or small, we deliver the same dedication and effort.” said Mayo. “When we see an opportunity to work with organizations that better our local community, it motivates us even more to become involved.”

The Girl Scout Headquarters is set to be completed early next year. Visit www.omegaconstruction.com or call 912-480-0135 for more information.