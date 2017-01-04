Overall Rating (0)

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Economic Development

SEDA's Annual Meeting Jan. 5 keynoter is Greg Bell, author of ‘Water The Bamboo: Unleashing the Potential of Teams and Individuals'

Print Email

Last Updated on Wednesday, 04 January 2017 14:42 Production Dept 04 January 2016 Published on 04 January 2017 Hits: 8

Category: Economic Development

SBJ Staff Report

January 4, 2017 - The Savannah Economic Development Authority’s annual meeting is scheduled for Thurs. , Jan. 5, 8 a.m. at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center, 1 International Drive. Tickets are $25 per person or $250 per table and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased at seda.org/annualmeeting.

In addition to recapping 2016 and looking forward to 2017, the SEDA Annual Meeting will include keynote speaker Greg Bell, author of Water The Bamboo: Unleashing the Potential of Teams and Individuals. More than just a motivational speaker, Bell is a thought leader, business consultant, and leadership seminar trainer. His book has inspired an array of organizations, from Fortune 500 companies like Nike, Disney, Kaiser Permanente and Comcast, to athletic teams like the Portland Trailblazers, Oregon Ducks Football and the Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball.

As an innovator and keen observer of highly successful leaders and teams, Bell has learned that the key to success is having the courage to use the skills you already have to achieve a result greater than you previously imagined.

Inspiring and energizing audiences with his engaging storytelling, Bell shares his knowledge with excitement and passion. His ability to masterfully blend insight and encouragement with just the right dose of reality makes him the consistently top-rated keynote speaker at major conferences. A Certified Speaking Professional (the highest earned designation from the National Speakers Association), Bell influences thousands of individuals and entrepreneurs each year with his innate ability to connect personally with audience members. 

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to receive NEWS ALERTS

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.