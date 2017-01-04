Overall Rating (0)

Economic Development

SBJ Staff Report

January 4, 2017 - The Savannah Economic Development Authority’s annual meeting is scheduled for Thurs. , Jan. 5, 8 a.m. at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center, 1 International Drive. Tickets are $25 per person or $250 per table and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased at seda.org/annualmeeting.

In addition to recapping 2016 and looking forward to 2017, the SEDA Annual Meeting will include keynote speaker Greg Bell, author of Water The Bamboo: Unleashing the Potential of Teams and Individuals. More than just a motivational speaker, Bell is a thought leader, business consultant, and leadership seminar trainer. His book has inspired an array of organizations, from Fortune 500 companies like Nike, Disney, Kaiser Permanente and Comcast, to athletic teams like the Portland Trailblazers, Oregon Ducks Football and the Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball.

As an innovator and keen observer of highly successful leaders and teams, Bell has learned that the key to success is having the courage to use the skills you already have to achieve a result greater than you previously imagined.

Inspiring and energizing audiences with his engaging storytelling, Bell shares his knowledge with excitement and passion. His ability to masterfully blend insight and encouragement with just the right dose of reality makes him the consistently top-rated keynote speaker at major conferences. A Certified Speaking Professional (the highest earned designation from the National Speakers Association), Bell influences thousands of individuals and entrepreneurs each year with his innate ability to connect personally with audience members.