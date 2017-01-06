Overall Rating (0)

Economic Development

PHOTO: The local leadership team and customers hosted by SunTrust bank at their table at the SEDA Annual Meeting, Jan. 5 at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center. Market President David Camden is 2nd from right, standing.

By Lou Phelps, Savannah Business Journal

January 5, 2017 - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its Annual Meeting Thursday morning at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center, followed by its January board meeting.

“2016 was a year of great accomplishments for SEDA, the World Trade Center Savannah and Film Savannah,” reported Trip Tollison, SEDA president, who reviewed the Authority’s “strong financial year.”

“We budgeted a $600,000 profit into reserves, but returned a $1.7 million profit due to a reduction in expenses, strong investment performance and increased revenues,” he stated. He then highlighted a number of key accomplishments by SEDA’s management and board of directors.

“One of the biggest accomplishments of 2016 was the creation of the Savannah Harbor I-16 Joint Development Authority … it’s a long name,” he joked, but said the new Authority has brought together the development authorities of Bryan, Bulloch and Effingham and Chatham counties to work cooperatively on national and international prospects, reaching 60 miles inland.

Film Savannah reported more than $61 million in direct local spend by the film and television industry in 2016, according to Tollison, with 104 professional productions done here last year, and over 100 student productions completed. Atlanta was named the number one city in the U.S to work in the film industry by a leading entertainment field magazine, and Savannah was listed in the top 10, he added.

A video tape was presented that highlighted a number of small businesses that have seen new revenues, and individuals who are now being employed, as a result of the growth and investment by entertainment companies coming to the region.

He also reviewed the creation of the SEDA Creative & Technology Incentives programs in 2016.

And, in 2016, SEDA purchased a 685 tract of land, with almost 3.5 million sq ft. of potential development space. “We need to take down some land and hold it for manufacturing opportunities,” he explained. The purchase was funded in part with Chatham County SPLOST funds designated for job creation, and he publicly thanked County leaders in attendance.

Tollison also reported on the 10-yr history of the property tax abatement program that SEDA initiated when Rick Winger was SEDA president, that offered tax abatements to companies creating jobs in Chatham. Looking back, he said that properties that were paying $192,000 a year in property taxes were taken off the Chatham County tax rolls at the beginning of the program, But now, with the growth of those companies, they are paying $3 million a year in property taxes. “It was a short- term investment for a long-term gain,” for the county.”

Chairman of the SEDA Board of Directors, Stephen Green, welcomed the 50 students from the Savannah-Chatham Public Schools and the senior class from Bethesda Academy, who were SEDA’s guests for the event. “We want you in this room. We need you in this room,” he said to them, and added that, “Combining education with hard work will bring you back into this room, not as a guest, but as a business person.”

SEDA’s 2017 Business Plan is available on their website.

Keynote Speaker Greg Bell

Motivational speaker Greg Bell, author of “Water the Bamboo,” was the event’s keynote speaker. Bamboo takes a long time to grow, and begins by developing an enormous and far-reaching root system before it appears and grows to heights above the ground, Bell explained. He drew this analogy to those building companies, and to those in attendance who were building their professional careers.

One of his themes was that everyone there “is a miracle,” and he suggested that everyone in business should start their day saying, ‘What’s going well? … own that question,” “and avoid the ‘negaholics,’ in your organization, as well as in life, that discourage you.”

He talked about his humble beginnings in life in rural Texas, with a grandfather who was a farmer, and a home with no plumbing. His grandfather said that there were only three things that were going to get him out of poverty – education, education and education. “In times of change, it’s the learners that will inherit the earth,” Bell believes.

“We teach a baby to walk and talk, and then we tell them to ‘shut and sit down,” he opined, emphasizing to business leaders, “that it’s important to nurture ideas.”

And, he offered that business people must be patient and persistent to build their organization, aided by self-discipline.