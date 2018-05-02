Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

May 2 - Gulfstream Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Successful Student Leadership Program

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

May 2, 2018 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., its community partners, program alumni and students recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Savannah-based Student Leadership Program as part of the initiative’s year-end event and graduation. 

Founded by Gulfstream in 2008 and now supported by a collaboration of more than 40 businesses and community partners nationwide, the Student Leadership Program is designed to provide students the opportunity to learn more about careers in aviation, science, technology, engineering and math.

The program’s curriculum focuses on developing work readiness, instilling leadership skills and providing educational opportunities, such as tours of local businesses, to help foster engagement and interest among youth. Summer experience trips help enhance career and life development through college campus tours and a leadership and citizenship trip to Washington, D.C. The program also teaches students highly valuable skills needed to succeed in the workplace, including resume-writing and presentation skills.

“The Student Leadership Program is truly making a positive difference in the lives of tomorrow’s workforce. What began as a small pilot program to serve the students of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System now enlists more than 40 partners nationwide who have invested in the futures of nearly 1,000 students,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We hope this critical program will continue to expand and enrich the lives of more students as they explore their potential.”

Since its inception, nearly 1,000 students have graduated from the program that has now expanded beyond Savannah to Brunswick, Georgia; Appleton, Wisconsin, and Dallas. Program alumni have successfully entered the workforce, higher education or the armed forces.  

To learn more about the program, visit www.discoverslp.com.

