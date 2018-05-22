Overall Rating (0)

Education & Career Dev.

Savannah Business Journal

May 22, 2018 - Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Coding Boot Camp program hosted a demo day for its third class of graduates to present their final projects on Thursday, May 17, 2018. The program has graduated almost 100 new students since its inception in 2017.

“Demo day was a success for our graduates,” said Diane Lee, executive director of Georgia Tech-Savannah. “They have been developing their coding acumen for the past six months and were able to articulate to potential area employers how their projects functioned, the code behind them, and future applications for their new skill set.”

From a data collection for area real estate agents to an interactive text adventure game to a real-time educational environment, the fledgling coders came prepared with a diverse variety of projects. Some created their program out of a need for their current employer, like the business management app Handler which was created by Joshua Lewis to help manage the back of house needs at the local restaurant, Atlantic. Other graduates plan to take on coding full-time and have already started accepting new projects.

For 24 weeks, the third class of coding graduates has learned everything from the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure, to intensive training in Javascript, Node.js, HTML, CSS, jQuery, and C# while creating a body of work for their budding portfolio. Graduates of the program received a certificate in Fullstack Web Development from Georgia Tech Professional Education, currently the only university-backed boot camp in the State of Georgia.

The next Coding Boot Camp class will be 100% online and starts July 14, 2018. Designed with consideration of the schedules of working professionals and students, the program is a medium for those looking to expand their skill set or to pursue a career change.

To learn more about Georgia Tech Coding Boot Camp, visit www.savannahcodingbootcamp.com. Students can apply online or call 912-436-3732.