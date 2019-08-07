Overall Rating (0)

Education & Career Dev.
Aug. 7 - Georgia Southern, Ogeechee Technical College sign agreements to provide more education opportunities for local students
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
August 7, 2019 - Georgia Southern University (GS) and Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) have signed three new agreements to create seamless transitions for students seeking a bachelor’s degree in information technology, logistics and intermodal transportation, and criminal justice and criminology programs at GS. The agreements for these three programs are designed to minimize the loss of credit and course requirement duplication for students transferring to GS from OTC.
GS President Kyle Marrero and OTC President Lori S. Durden recently formalized the collaboration between the two institutions to streamline the path to success for local students.
