Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Wednesday, August 07, 2019
   
Text Size

Education & Career Dev.

Aug. 7 - Georgia Southern, Ogeechee Technical College sign agreements to provide more education opportunities for local students

Print Email

Last Updated on Wednesday, 07 August 2019 15:43 Editor 07 August 2019 Published on 07 August 2019 Hits: 7

Category: Education, Colleges & Career

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 7, 2019 - Georgia Southern University (GS) and Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) have signed three new agreements to create seamless transitions for students seeking a bachelor’s degree in information technology, logistics and intermodal transportation, and criminal justice and criminology programs at GS. The agreements for these three programs are designed to minimize the loss of credit and course requirement duplication for students transferring to GS from OTC.

GS President Kyle Marrero and OTC President Lori S. Durden recently formalized the collaboration between the two institutions to streamline the path to success for local students.

Marrero said the signings are a first step in a regional collaboration that will surely expand in Statesboro and throughout the region.

“This is merely a start,” Marrero said in front of a crowd of officials from both institutions in the main lobby of OTC. “We are working together to make sure that we can continue to serve the southeast region with an educational network that works together to ensure that everyone is employed, enrolled or enlisted by the time they are 18 years old.”

Durden said the agreements will be good for the most important members of the partnership -- the students.

“Any time we have a chance to help students succeed, it is a good day,” Durden said. “These agreements help with our goal of promoting the economic well-being of this region. This is the right thing to do.”

Georgia Southern has also signed agreements with other local institutions, including Savannah State University and East Georgia State College, to improve administrative efficiency and serve students more effectively.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.