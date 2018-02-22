Overall Rating (0)

Business EVENTS

February 6, 2018 - On Saturday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association (AHA) hosted the 20th Annual Southern Coast Heart Ball, raising $260,000 in critical funds that helps fight and prevent heart disease and stroke in the community.

More than 400 guests attended the elegant evening of dining, dancing, live entertainment and auctions. Guests could bid on once-in-a lifetime packages including several cultural trips to Spain, a Bahamas vacation, and the opportunity to be named in a Mary Kay Andrews novel.

Dr. Terri Hubbard and Dr. Atul Gupta led the engaging evening of fun and passion and brought community and philanthropic leaders together to celebrate the mission of AHA. Guests heard the incredible story of Maggie Maine, who is this year’s Open Your Heart Honoree. Maggie represents one out of every 100 children that are born with a congenital heart defect. Despite all odds, Maggie has proven that she is small but fierce.

AHA strives to educate the community of America’s No. 1 killer, cardiovascular disease and No. 5 killer, stroke. Nearly 2,200 Americans die of heart disease each day - that is one person every 39 seconds.

Through the generous support of the community, Audi Hilton Head, the Southern Coast Heart Ball’s legacy sponsor, and local Life is Why sponsor Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, the American Heart Association was able to celebrate the lives saved and improved in the coastal community.

All proceeds generated by the 21st Annual Southern Coast Heart Ball will support AHA-funded cardiovascular disease research, helping to improve the lives of residents in the area. To learn more about the Southern Coast Heart Ball, please call (843) 540-6338 or visitsoutherncoastheartball.heart.org