Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
May 1, 2018 - The U.S. DOT Mid South Atlantic Small Business Transportation Resource Center (SBTRC), along with Senator Lester Jackson's office, invite community members to participate in Savannah Small Business Day on Friday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.
The focus of this conference is to discuss opportunities for Small Disadvantaged Businesses in Savannah and the surrounding areas. The topics of conversation will be Access to Capital; Certification; Pitfalls & How to Avoid Them; Procurement, and a Town Hall Luncheon.
The Mid South Atlantic SBTRC, headquartered in Atlanta, covers the states of Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee as a program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. They are committed to working closely with local, state, and federal agencies to disseminate information and publicize procurement opportunities. Their primary goal is to increase the number of small businesses that are prepared to compete for and enter into transportation-related prime and subcontracts.
Click here to RSVP for this free event. For more information contact Jewana Helmstetter at (404) 334-0436 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
