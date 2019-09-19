Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, September 19, 2019
   
Sept. 19 - Chatham County to Celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 24

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 19, 2019 - National Voter Registration Day is coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Chatham County is ready to celebrate!

Join Chatham County Voter Registration for an event from 10 am to 2 p.m. at their main office, located at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, in Savannah. The event will feature voting machine demonstrations, an opportunity to register to vote, an absentee ballot by mail training session, and much more.

To register for the absentee ballot by mail training session, please contact their office at 912-790-1520. 

