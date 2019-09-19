Overall Rating (0)

Business EVENTS
Category: Business Events
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
September 19, 2019 - National Voter Registration Day is coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Chatham County is ready to celebrate!
Join Chatham County Voter Registration for an event from 10 am to 2 p.m. at their main office, located at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, in Savannah. The event will feature voting machine demonstrations, an opportunity to register to vote, an absentee ballot by mail training session, and much more.
To register for the absentee ballot by mail training session, please contact their office at 912-790-1520.
