Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 9, 2019 - Embarking on its 13th season, the Savannah Book Festival recently announced the authors scheduled to present the Closing Address for the 2020 Savannah Book Festival, which is taking place from Feb. 13 – 16, 2020.

John Becker and Megan Scott will deliver the Closing Address on Sunday, February 16, following the release of the 2019 edition of The Joy of Cooking. John Becker, great-grandson of Irma Rombauer, helped publish seventeen collections of literary essays before dedicating himself to the family business and updating Joy for a new generation. Megan Scott started working for the Joy of Cooking in 2010, and in addition to her work for Joy, she is the culinary director for a marketing agency that specializes in food. In the nearly ninety years since Irma S. Rombauer self-published the first three thousand copies of Joy of Cooking in 1931, it has become the kitchen bible, with more than 20 million copies in print. John and Megan developed more than six hundred new recipes for this new 2019 edition, tested and tweaked thousands of classic recipes, and updated every section of every chapter to reflect the latest ingredients and techniques available to today’s home cooks.

Joseph Kanon and John Grisham were previously announced as the Opening and Keynote authors, presenting on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14.

Beau Anders, SBF Board President said, “We are very excited to fill out our author lineup for the 2020 Festival and are looking forward to welcoming them to Savannah in February.”

Tickets for the Opening, Keynote and Closing Addresses will go on sale to the public on Jan. 13, 2020. Presale for sponsors and LITERATI members is Jan. 6, 2020.

The Savannah Book Festival Inc. (SBF) is an independent, non-profit corporation committed to encouraging literacy and the love of books. SBF presents best-selling and emerging authors at a four-day Presidents’ Day weekend event featuring talks by dozens of authors. Festival Saturday, Feb. 15, which is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature 45 authors in locations in and around Telfair, Wright and Chippewa Squares in Savannah’s Historic District. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.savannahbookfestival.org.