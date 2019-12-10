Overall Rating (0)

Business EVENTS

Category: Business Events

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 10, 2019 - TEDxSavannah, an independently organized, day-long event based on the international TED talk phenomenon, is now accepting applications for speakers for the 11th anniversary event, which is set to take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Yamacraw Performing Arts Center at Esther F. Garrison School of Visual and Performing Arts, located at 649 W. Jones St.

The TEDxSavannah 2020 theme is Standard Deviation. In their application, prospective speakers will need to communicate how the theme will drive the content of their TEDx talk.

“We chose the Standard Deviation theme because it is open to many different interpretations and encourages reflection upon the concept of norms, individuality and change,” explains participating organizer Laura Lee Bocade. “We can’t wait to see how the speakers articulate their own ideas and bring their own unique perspectives to this year’s theme.”

Each speaker is limited to a maximum of 12 minutes to present an interesting talk influenced by the theme and of interest to the Savannah community. Each live talk will be filmed and posted on the TEDx Talks YouTube channel following the event.

All speakers must submit an online application and be available for several rehearsals and coaching sessions. The speaker application deadline is Sunday, January 26 at midnight. Speakers cannot promote businesses or endorse products during their TEDx talk.

Visit tedxsavannah.com to submit an application and to review the speaker guidelines.