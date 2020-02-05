Overall Rating (0)

Business EVENTS

February 5, 2020 - The Jekyll Island Authority will be hosting Black History Month events in February highlighting the artistic traditions of the Gullah Geechee people. The Gullah Geechee are descendants of Africans who were enslaved on the plantations of the Southeastern Atlantic coast.

Sweetgrass Basketmaking Workshop: Feb. 8, 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Mosaic Museum Tack Room, 100 Stable Road

Master basket weaver Yvonne Grovner will conduct a workshop demonstrating one of the oldest art forms of African origin in America, in which participants will make their own baskets from locally-sourced sweet cord grass. The $50 registration fee includes all materials. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling 912-689-9294. More information on Grovner can be found at https://www.jekyllisland.com/master-of-the-craft/

De Artistry of Gullah Geechee: Feb. 22, Noon-3 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Drive North

This interactive cultural program will feature a histo-musical presentation by Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation; traditional handmade quilts by Gullah Geechee traditions keeper Carolee Holmes Brown; and paintings by Gullah Geechee artist Quadré Stuckey. Each presenter will share the cultural inspiration of their work and Queen Quet will sign Gullah Geechee books and CDs, including her new novels. Entry to the event is $20 for ages 13 and up, $14 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.

Additional Historic Sites to Visit: Mosaic Gallery and Wanderer Memory Trail

Visitors can also explore African American history exhibits in the gallery of Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum, along with the Wanderer Memory Trail at St. Andrews Beach Park. The Trail is an educational experience that tells the story of the Wanderer, a slave ship that illegally came ashore on Jekyll Island in 1858 with more than 500 enslaved Africans on board. The trail is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization designated Slave Route Project “Site of Memory.”

To learn more about Black History Month programming at Mosaic, visit www.jekyllisland.com/mosaic.