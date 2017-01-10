Overall Rating (0)

Health & Hospitals

By Lou Phelps, Savannah Business Journal

January 10, 2017 - The Georgia International and Maritime Trade Center Authority (GIMTCA) will meet this week for its regularly scheduled meeting. While there’s not much on the agenda, there is a great deal ahead in 2017 with the decision just before the holidays to select a billion dollar hotel development company as its choice to bring forward a proposal for a new convention hotel on Hutchinson Island.

For more than two years, the Authority has discussed the need for an additional convention hotel to supplement the 400 rooms available now at The Westin, located just to the east of the convention center. That discussion was driven by a 2014 study commissioned by the Authority that stated that there was no need to expand the convention center if there weren't more hotel rooms on Hutchinson Island next to the center.

But, that study also reported on negative long-term trends in the number of tradeshows and conventions, nationally, as companies look to cut operating expenses, but more importantly, due to the expanded use of technology to communicate with employees and customers.

However, the Trade Center's sales staff has reported many times to GIMTCA that conventions pass Savannah by due to the need for a larger convention center. Those sales efforts are now unified, under the umbrella of leadership by the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, which is now the manager of Savannah's convention center.

And in general, it has been discussed for years that conventions large and small pass by on coming to Savannah because the planners do not want attendees to be in multiple locations, with some sleeping across the Savannah River in the city’s Historic District. Some would argue that there was a flawed business plan for the trade center, from the outset.

A ferry was added in the early years of the new convention center, when the initial business plan of busing attendees to their hotels was deemed to be inadequate by meeting planners.

And so, the Authority moved forward with a Request for Qualifications and Request for Proposal (RFQ/RFP) for a new hotel on Hutchinson, approved at a Special Called meeting on Feb. 1, 2016, on a motion by member Tony Center, and approved.

At the Authority’s Feb. 17 regular meeting, Smith told Authority members “that more than 1,000 companies have been notified about the RFQ,” according to the minutes of that meeting. And, Smith “reminded everyone that questions from potential developers are due February 22, 2016 and RFQ submittals are due March 24th,” the minutes state. No subcommittee of the Authority was established to oversee the entire process.

In April, “Mr. Smith commented on a newly formed review committee for the Convention Center Hotel process,” according to the minutes, who were “scheduled to have a conference call to discuss the RFQ candidates immediately following the budget workshop.”

The members of the 'Potential Hotel Development Selection Committee' were not outlined at the meeting, according to the minutes. But according to the Trade Center's General Manager, Sherrie Spinks, in an interview today, the selection committee includes: Mark Smith, GIMTCA Chairman; Frank Poe, Executive Director of the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC); David Almond, Chairman of the Board of the GWCC; David Nieses; and Ted Kleisner, both of Savannah, but not members of the trade center Authority.

Two members of the Authority contacted this week thought that the selection committee was made up of Smith and the Authority's Executive Board members.

At the May 11 Authority meeting, “Mr. Smith provided an update on the Convention Center Hotel RFQ/RFP. The selection committee suggested CBRE (now the owner of PKF Consulting) provide an update to the 2014 report that will be provided to the qualified respondents before potentially issuing an RFP.” Member Trey Cook made a motion to do so, seconded by member Dennis Baxter, which was approved.

But that report has not been received, according to Spinks, but "it is due shortly." The Authority went ahead, however, and chose a hotel developer in December.

And, Spinks states that the "updated report" was not an update on the economic conditions and business models of the tradeshow and convention industry, but more an update on the size of the expansion of the Trade Center, since there would be a new hotel.

At the June meeting, the minutes reflect, “Mr. Smith commented that Mr. Moeckel met with three candidates with regards to the Convention Center Hotel RFQ/RFP. The next step is to receive an updated feasibility study from CBRE.” The names of the candidates were not released.

At the July 13 meeting, “Mr. Smith provided a brief update on the potential Hotel RFP/RFP process… Mr. Smith commented on potentially seeking design funds to expand the Convention Center during the next legislative session,” though there was no vote by the Authority members to do so in public session.

At the August 10 meeting, Smith “commented on the RFP to be issued by the end of August with 60 days for the candidates to reply. Center made the motion to issue an RFP, seconded by member Ben Polote, Jr.. And, at the same meeting, Smith provided an overview of the potential Trade Center expansion and requested a proposal to upgrade the feasibility study. Member Trip Tollison made the motion for the upgraded report, to include location and concept “at a cost of $61k,” seconded by Center, and approved.

At the September 14 meeting, “Mr. Smith provided a brief update on an August meeting held with Governor Deal’s Chief of Staff Chris Riley to discuss potential expansion of the Trade Center. Mr. Smith reviewed County, State and Authority investments on Hutchinson Island over the past 16 years to support the Trade Center. Mr. Smith commented on plans to meet with Chairman Al Scott to determine the level of County support.”

No meeting was held in October. At the November meeting, and Executive Session was held "to discuss real estate," according to the minutes.

At the December meeting, the Authority went into Executive Session, “and discussed the hotel development candidates,” according to Center. “Whether it should have been in executive session, that’s up to the attorney,” he added. But, Center believes it may have been done that way due to Non-Disclosure Agreements the Authority members agreed to sign with The Westin early in the discussion period.

“That slowed down the process,” as well, Center explained. “The Westin has been a hell of a good partner, but this other group seems so much more advantageous,” in his opinion. “They have a lot of money, a lot of experience and can make quicker decisions. My understanding is that the company is owned by one person, who can do the financing on his own.”

No finalists were ever presented publicly to the Authority. At the December meeting, one name was put forward, Songy Highroads, after an executive session.

Songy Highroads, which will design, build and operate a hotel under the Omni Hotel flag, will do so with no use of public funds, the Authority members were told. Sources state that the other leading finalists were CWT Holdings which owns The Westin, and ARCADD of Boston.

The firm Songy Highroads

Songy Highroads (SHR) was formed in 2010 by co-founders David B. Songy, Todd W. Nocerini and Perry M. Waughtal, according to the company’s website, and is headquartered in Atlanta. According to Songy, in an interview this week, the timing for various progress deadlines are “still under discussion,” and no information has been released to the public as yet. He referred all questions back to GIMTCA’s Chairman Mark Smith.

SHR’s current institutional investment partners include The Carlyle Group (Washington, DC), Elliott Capital Management (New York), Goldman Sachs (New York), and Real Estate Capital Partners (New York). Current lenders include Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Emigrant Bank, Amegy Bank and BBVA Compass Bank, the company’s website states.

The firm has committed to a minimum of a 300-room hotel on land owned by the State of Georgia, just west of the convention center, a size that was discussed by the Authority after the completion of the 2014 initial study that had looked at issues and opportunities for the convention center to both improve its profitability, increase usage and potentially expand.

The consulting report initially outlined a future decline in attendance at tradeshows and conventions nationally, but that has not been the experience in Savannah, as the city and county continues to outpace national hotel occupancy trends.

And, the 2014 consultant’s study done by PKF Hospitality Research of Atlanta – now owned by CBRE –made recommendations on expanding the convention center, itself, to accommodate larger conventions.

The Role of Chatham County in any Expansions

No formal local legislation or budget request figure to expand the convention center has been filed yet with the Governor, according to County Commission Chairman Al Scott, because the first step is to go to the legislature in this year’s session and seek funds in the Supplemental Budget for engineering and design studies, which is his suggestion. That is now in the hands of the Chatham County delegation chairman, Rep. Ron Stephens. Scott states he has not been told a figure that will be needed, yet.

As to funding a potential expansion of the Convention Center, Scott says, “The only way I see that happening is through the use of SPLOST funds, and that’s a long way down the road.” The State of Georgia could also fund the expansion, as a part owner of the Convention Center. And, the Convention Center is now managed by the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), in effect, the State of Georgia. The Authority recently voted to extend that management contract for three more years, to run from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.

Scott also states that while Smith explained that the consultant’s study had been updated, he did not receive a copy of the study referred to in the minutes.

Having at least 700 rooms on Hutchinson Island will allow the trade center to compete for more regional, smaller conventions, according to Authority Chairman Mark Smith, though that may not be viewed favorably by some hotel operators and owners on the Historic District side of the river, and may bring future resistance to expanding the Convention Center’s capacity.

Center points out that the potential of casino gambling on Hutchinson Island “still looms,” he says, though Rep. Stephens has stated publicly that companies the State has talked with appear to have primary interest on locating a casino on I-95, not on Hutchinson.

A large number of new hotel rooms are already under development on the Historic District side of the river: the Kessler Plant Riverside Hotel will have 419 rooms, alone, with the Rockbridge hotel underway across the street from it, and a 200-room new Hilton planned on east end of Bay Street.

Marriott International Inc. acquired The Westin hotel’s parent company, Starwood, CWT, last year which added some confusion to negotiations with The Westin, though they were chosen a finalist, according to sources with knowledge of the review of finalists.