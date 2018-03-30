Overall Rating (0)

Health & Hospitals

Category: Health & Hospitals

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

March 30, 2018 - The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion has launched a project to get 80 percent of the at-risk population screened for colon cancer, especially the vulnerable uninsured.

To help, the American Cancer Society has awarded the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion (LCRP) a $5,000 grant to fund education, risk assessments and screenings.

“Across Georgia, if we can screen 80 percent of adults age 50 and older by the end of 2018 and keep that up, estimates show we can save 5,000 lives,” said Nancy Johnson, executive director of the LCRP.

The Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion 80% by 2018 project is dedicated to the colorectal education and screening of individuals throughout our 34-county service area. This program will be especially helpful to the under- and uninsured patients at the St. Joseph’s/Candler St. Mary’s Health Center and Good Samaritan Health Center. As a part of the state and national 80% by 2018 program, the LCRP has and will continue to educate, distribute fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kits in our medical homes and outreach programs and assist disparity populations with screening and treatment.

The project is designed to impact colorectal cancer outcomes in multiple socioeconomic disparity populations in our service area, including African American, Hispanic, white, Asian and especially people served in our medical homes.

The LCRP will partner with regional health facilities and encourage referrals from physicians as well as affiliated health services, including state and local organizations.

“We are very excited about the grant from the American Cancer Society,” Johnson said. “This will allow us to heighten awareness about the need for colorectal cancer screening and to increase resources for screening of individuals in medical homes like St. Mary’s Health Center.”