Overall Rating (0)

Monday, April 30, 2018
   
Health & Hospitals

St. Joseph's/Candler Tops Off Pooler Micro Hospital

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

April 30, 2018 - The top beam was installed this week on the new St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler micro hospital, and the residents of Pooler are that much closer to advanced medical and surgical services in their backyards.

“The reality of this technologically-advanced medical campus tailored to what the residents of Pooler and West Chatham need is quickly becoming a reality,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “We will soon be providing important medical services that they used to have to drive miles for.” Hinchey and dignitaries from the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees and Pooler joined to celebrate the last beam set in place.  

St. Joseph’s/Candler is building a technologically advanced, concierge-level of service medical campus that will house surgical suites, many medical specialties, primary care, urgent care and more. The 170,000 square foot facility will have three phases and cost $62 million.  

Key developments:

  • The first phase will open to the public February 18, 2019.

  • A da Vinci Surgical System robot has been dedicated to the Pooler campus to provide surgeries that are minimally invasive with fast recovery times.

  • The first phase will feature two operating rooms and two endoscopy suites.

  • Metro Surgical and Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah are the first specialty practices to commit to opening practices at the Pooler facility.

  • Construction is ahead of schedule.

When complete, the 170,000-square-foot micro hospital will contribute to Pooler’s economic development by employing approximately 100 co-workers.

PHASE I

Phase I of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus will be about 61,000 square feet and cost $21 million. It will open in early 2019 and house distinct medical offices and clinical services.

The medical office building will contain:

  • Primary Care Services

  • Urgent Care Services

  • Specialist offices

The clinical services portion will contain:

  • Advanced Imaging Services

  • Endoscopy

  • Outpatient surgery

  • Outpatient Physical Therapy Services

  • Pharmacy Services

  • Laboratory Services

  • Wellness Services

  • Community Education Services

Phase II will include:

  • Expanded primary care offices

  • Expanded specialty offices

  • Wound Care

  • Cardiac rehab

  • Occupational medicine

  • Diagnostic cardiology

  • Short stay observation beds

The St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus fills a significant community gap in the rapidly developing Pooler area. Many of the housing subdivisions are completely built out and others are filling up.

St. Joseph’s/Candler has been building a significant regional footprint – now with 87 provider locations spanning 33 counties in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina.

 

