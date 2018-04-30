Overall Rating (0)

Health & Hospitals

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

April 30, 2018 - The top beam was installed this week on the new St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler micro hospital, and the residents of Pooler are that much closer to advanced medical and surgical services in their backyards.



“The reality of this technologically-advanced medical campus tailored to what the residents of Pooler and West Chatham need is quickly becoming a reality,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “We will soon be providing important medical services that they used to have to drive miles for.” Hinchey and dignitaries from the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees and Pooler joined to celebrate the last beam set in place.

St. Joseph’s/Candler is building a technologically advanced, concierge-level of service medical campus that will house surgical suites, many medical specialties, primary care, urgent care and more. The 170,000 square foot facility will have three phases and cost $62 million.

Key developments:

The first phase will open to the public February 18, 2019.

A da Vinci Surgical System robot has been dedicated to the Pooler campus to provide surgeries that are minimally invasive with fast recovery times.

The first phase will feature two operating rooms and two endoscopy suites.

Metro Surgical and Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah are the first specialty practices to commit to opening practices at the Pooler facility.

Construction is ahead of schedule.

When complete, the 170,000-square-foot micro hospital will contribute to Pooler’s economic development by employing approximately 100 co-workers.

PHASE I

Phase I of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus will be about 61,000 square feet and cost $21 million. It will open in early 2019 and house distinct medical offices and clinical services.

The medical office building will contain:

Primary Care Services

Urgent Care Services

Specialist offices

The clinical services portion will contain:

Advanced Imaging Services

Endoscopy

Outpatient surgery

Outpatient Physical Therapy Services

Pharmacy Services

Laboratory Services

Wellness Services

Community Education Services

Phase II will include:

Expanded primary care offices

Expanded specialty offices

Wound Care

Cardiac rehab

Occupational medicine

Diagnostic cardiology

Short stay observation beds

The St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus fills a significant community gap in the rapidly developing Pooler area. Many of the housing subdivisions are completely built out and others are filling up.

St. Joseph’s/Candler has been building a significant regional footprint – now with 87 provider locations spanning 33 counties in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina.