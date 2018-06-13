Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
   
Health & Hospitals

June 13 - Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Hilton Head holds grand opening

Caila Brown 13 June 2018

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 13, 2018 - A community grand opening celebration for Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Hilton Head was held on Tuesday, June 12 from 4-6 p.m. The new, 38-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, is located at 107 Seagrass Station Road in Bluffton and is expected to begin serving patients on June 18.

Many local leaders and guests attended the event, which included hospital tours and a formal ribbon cutting and presentation with remarks from Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Birmingham, Alabama-based Encompass Health Corp.; Mayor Lisa Sulka of the Town of Bluffton; and Brian Burnside, CEO of Encompass Health Hilton Head.

“By delivering connected care and superior outcomes at Encompass Health Hilton Head, we are able to help patients relearn skills such as walking, talking and self-care,” said Burnside. “We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our patients by helping them return to their loved ones, favorite activities and the Hilton Head community.”

Encompass Health Hilton Head provides a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy a day, five days a week; 24/7 nursing care; and frequent visits by an attending physician. The floorplan includes 38 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym, advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, an in-house pharmacy, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas.

The specialized hospital serves patients recovering from conditions such as stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, complex orthopedic conditions and cardiac conditions.

 

