Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 15, 2019 - Memorial Health recently completed a major renovation of the first floor of the behavioral health services building. The newly renovated 26-bed adult inpatient unit opened for patients on Jan. 14.

“The new behavioral health inpatient unit was designed with patient safety in mind,” said Dr. Stephen Yost, medical director of Memorial Health Behavioral Health Services. “It also features amenities that will enhance the patients’ experience.”

“This investment shows our continued commitment to provide compassionate care for mental health patients in southeast Georgia,” said Shayne George, Memorial Health CEO.

Highlights of the renovation includes all new patient furniture, two large day rooms, a large courtyard for outdoor activities, and a dedicated space for an intensive outpatient program.

Memorial Health Behavioral Health Services provides compassionate care for mental health and addiction disorders. Their inpatient program is accredited by The Joint Commission. To make a referral or request an assessment, call their 24-hour hotline at (912) 350-3023.