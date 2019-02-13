Overall Rating (0)

Health & Hospitals

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 11, 2019 - St. Joseph’s/Candler will begin construction on a regional medical campus in Bluffton that will greatly expand services and access to healthcare for a rapidly growing community.

“St. Joseph’s/Candler has had a longstanding commitment to the South Carolina Lowcountry. This new medical campus will make that commitment even stronger,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “It will add a wider range of physicians, specialists and services that will expand access to healthcare for the ever-growing Bluffton population, and this project will locate all of the services in one convenient location.”

The campus will be built at Buckwalter Place in two phases. The space will be 40,000 square feet upon completion and will employ a total of 63 people with an estimated annual payroll of $6.6 million. Phase one will cost $28.5 million with an overall cost of $33.5 million. The first phase is expected to be complete in early 2020.

St. Joseph’s/Candler has provided medical services in Bluffton and Hilton Head for more than 16 years. This development will consolidate these medical services in one location that is at the center of growth in the Bluffton market.

A key component of this project will be the development of a regional oncology campus that will add another linear accelerator for radiation treatment and expand medical oncology services that will virtually eliminate the need for patients to travel to Savannah.

Bluffton is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation, expanding by more than 40 percent since 2010. Because of this incredible growth, the demand for convenient, technologically-advanced medical care is growing also.

Existing St. Joseph’s/Candler services in the Lowcountry

Primary care services

Specialist clinic services such as cardiology, neurology, general surgery, ENT, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology

Radiation oncology services

Medical oncology services

Oncology infusion services

Urgent care services

Wound care services

Lab services

Imaging services

Phase I will include additional services:

Medical oncology services

Oncology infusion services

Radiation oncology services to include onsite treatment planning with CT

Radiation treatment with an advanced linear accelerator

Oncology pharmacy services

Access to oncology sub-specialists such as thoracic oncology and gyn-oncology

Telemedicine services

Phase II

Expanded medical oncology space

Expanded oncology infusion space

Expansion of primary care services

Expansion of specialty clinic services

Addition of new outpatient services (currently being planned) in order to continue growing with the Bluffton community