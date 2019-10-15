Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, October 15, 2019
   
Health & Hospitals

J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare Mobile Unit Emphasizes Access

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 15, 2019 - The J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare Mobile Unit is part of a healthcare model around the country to reach the most vulnerable segments of the population. In Savannah that is the residents of local homeless camps that exist alongside the rich historical landscape of Savannah.  

According Damian Minter, Community Care Coordinator for J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center (JCLPHCC), "The hope for JCLPHCC's new mobile medical unit is to become a mainstay within the community, moreover, within the homeless and underserved populations. This unit will alleviate many of the most common barriers to health and behavioral health services that patients are burdened with.”

The mobile unit will make its public debut at the upcoming Stand Down for Homelessness event scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 3000 Bee Road Savannah, GA.

The mobile unit will offer a rotation of services to include well visits, sick visits, follow-ups, behavioral health assessments and nutrition education. 

 

