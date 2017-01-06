HOS Management breaks ground on new Aloft Hotel; Opening New Fairfield Inn & Suites and parking lot Monday

Category: Hospitality & Tourism

PHOTO: HOS Construction Job Supervisor Rick Shumate; HOS VP Riki Patel; Sohiny Patel; Mayor Eddie DeLoach; HOS CFO Kris Patel; Tourism Leadership Council President/CEO Michael T. Owens; Visit Savannah Senior VP Jeff Hewitt.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 6, 2017 – One of Savannah’s premier hotel property developer and hospitality management companies, HOS Management, broke ground Thursday on a new Aloft hotel, a Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.® hotel brand.

The Aloft is located at 512 W. Oglethorpe Ave. (at MLK, Jr. Blvd) in downtown Savannah. This is the company’s second hotel development along the rapidly growing and revitalized MLK corridor. HOS is also opening the doors to its new Fairfield Inn & Suites located at 135 MLK, Jr., Blvd, as well as a parking garage, on Monday, January 9, 2017.

“We’re so excited to introduce the energy of the Aloft brand and its vibrant social scene to Savannah,” said Kris Patel, a second-generation partner and CFO at HOS Management. “With its unique social and tech-driven amenities and competitive price point, we believe the Aloft brand will resonate with travelers coming into the area.”

Designed for today’s hyper-connected, tech-forward global traveller, the Aloft brand continues to redefine the traditional hotel experience as it strengthens it footprint across the globe. Known for its clean, contemporary architecture with open spaces always alive with activity, the new six-story Aloft in downtown Savannah will include 135 guest rooms featuring airy high ceilings, a vibrant social scene anchored by the WXYZ® bar, a free-flowing Re:mixSM lounge, and a grab-and-go Re:fuel café.

In addition to the expansive swimming and fitness areas, the new Aloft will also be a pet-friendly property with its own mini-dog park and boast 4,000 square feet of restaurant rental space. HOS is currently looking for unique restaurant concepts to fill the space.

“Anil and Kirit Patel started HOS with a 15-bedroom hotel in Texas, later moving to Savannah to start their families and grow their business. Through their tenacious work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit, and strategic business savvy, HOS is on the verge of unprecedented growth,” said Riki Patel, a second-generation partner and vice president at HOS Management. “But what makes our company different is we are truly a family business with a deep love and invested interest in the health and success of this city.”

“The founders of HOS are the epitome of the American dream,” said Mayor Eddie DeLoach. “They started with very little and worked hard to get where they are today. I cannot underscore enough what they mean to our city. They are an inspiration and splendid success story for Savannah.”

Additional local service providers on the new Aloft project included LS3P, Tharpe Engineering Group, and Maupin Engineering.