FEATURE: Savannah Bananas to add an air-conditioned 'club' along the Third Base line with ABR

Category: Hospitality & Tourism

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

April 20, 2017 - The Savannah Bananas have announce a new ‘club’ to be constructed within Grayson Stadium to be called the ABR Stadium Club, the latest addition to Historic Grayson Stadium. The new facility was arranged in cooperation with the City of Savannah that rents Grayson to the Savannah Bananas team.

In conjunction with the City of Savannah, the Savannah Bananas are building the ABR Stadium Club on the third base side of Grayson Stadium, overlooking the field.

“We’re excited to bring new improvements and make this investment in Grayson Stadium,” Bananas President, Jared Orton, stated. “With all existing reserved seating sold out and a growing waitlist for all reserved sections, this is an incredible new opportunity for fans to enjoy Grayson Stadium. The response from people wanting to have access to this space has been tremendous.”

During the off-season, the space will be used for a variety of professional events. The ABR Stadium Club will be outfitted with the latest technology from ABR, allowing fans to interact at Grayson Stadium in a way they never have before.

The ABR Stadium Club will feature a private, air conditioned, indoor space with floor to ceiling glass across the front of the building, as well as an exclusive outdoor seating area. The space was designed by Kelsey Orton, owner and founder of Tennyson Studio, a local interior design company.

Upscale amenities include private restrooms, a full bar featuring Ghost Coast Distillery, and a catered buffet each night by local restaurants, such as Corleone’s, Outback, Gaslight Group, Tybee Island Fish Camp/Social Club and full Catering, according to Orton. The team’s ownership will be funding the addition in partnership with ABR.

“The decision to join the Bananas team was an easy one, a great organization that provides fun and joy to Savannah and surrounding communities,” Kathryn Murph, President of ABR, commented. “This is our second year as a Bananas partner and we are thrilled to continue to work with them as they grow and thrive.”

There is a limit of 120 year-round memberships to the ABR Stadium Club, says Orton. As part of their membership, fans receive unlimited food, soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails, and dessert before and during Bananas games. There will be events all year long allowing members to mix and mingle with each other, including viewing parties, guest speakers, and food tastings. Members will also receive the right to hold a non-baseball event at the ABR Stadium Club with no rental fee during the Bananas’ off-season, he explained, in a press event this week.

“Offering the business community a venue like the ABR Stadium Club is a win for everyone,” Murph added. Grayson does not have any ‘sky boxes’ or other amenities that are becoming standard at many more modern minor league stadium.

Due to initial demand from returning Bananas Members, there are less than 20 ABR Stadium Club memberships still available for the general public, Orton said Tuesday.

The Savannah Bananas’ second season begins on Thursday, June 1st. All reserved seating has sold out, but limited ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ five-game plans are still available.

More information can be found at www.thesavannahbananas.com or by calling (912)71202482.