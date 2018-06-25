June 25 - Cool Savannah Tours & Gifts Raises Over $1000 for Historic Savannah Foundation

Category: Hospitality & Tourism

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 25, 2018 - Cool Savannah Tours & Gifts hosted a grand re-opening celebration and book signing with author Rick Garman to benefit Historic Savannah Foundation on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 5:30–7 p.m. at 42 East Bay Street.

Rick Garman was signing copies of his latest novel, Interitas Volume 2: False Prophets. The event also featured mini tanks from the Combat Zone and very special guests Johnny Mercer, Matilda Sorrel, and Forrest Gump. Guests enjoyed appetizers by Chicken Salad Chick, FULL Lunch and Late Night, and Skeeter’s Southern BBQ, desserts from Ben & Jerry’s and Vic’s on the River, beer and wine from Johnnie Ganem’s, along with door prizes and networking.

The event raised over $1,000 for the Historic Savannah Foundation. Mr. Garman will personally make a matching donation to the onePULSE Foundation in memory of those lost two years ago at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

“Cool Savannah Tours & Gifts is excited to celebrate our grand re-opening with author Rick Garman and Historic Savannah Foundation,” said Jeff Mitchell, owner of Cool Savannah Tours & Gifts.

“Congratulations to Cool Savannah on its grand re-opening and to Rick Garman on his latest novel. Historic Savannah Foundation greatly appreciates their support,” said Daniel Carey of Historic Savannah Foundation.