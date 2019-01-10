Jan. 8 - Savannah Honored with High-Profile Recognitions in 2018

Category: Hospitality & Tourism

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 8, 2019 - In 2018, Savannah racked up nearly 70 accolades from travel publications all over the world, more than it has accrued in any year since Visit Savannah began recording accolades for the destination, and more than 2017’s number of accolades by a third.

Some of the most prestigious recognitions are inclusions on Condè Nast Traveler’s “Best U.S. Small Cities” list, Travel + Leisure’s “Top U.S. Cities” list, and TripAdvisor.com’s “Top 25 U.S. Destinations” list, as these are considered some of the most widely-read travel authorities. All three lists were also determined by reader polling, making the inclusions even more valuable to the destination. Savannah regularly appears on all three annual lists, and in 2018 moved from number six on the Condè Nast Traveler’s list while holding onto its number three place on Travel + Leisure’s list.

Accolades such as these can predict a positive future for Savannah’s tourism economy. According to Visit Savannah’s president Joseph Marinelli, more than 28,000 coastal Georgia residents are involved in Savannah’s tourism industry and are now employed year-round, rather than facing lay-offs during what were once slower visitation seasons. With more robust visitor spending, restaurants, retail, accommodations, attractions and more can all do better business throughout the year.

“Some of the by-products of this type of recognition include strong economic development all around the region, more jobs and increased visitor spending,” says Marinelli. “Coupled with other local success stories like those at the Georgia Ports Authority and in area manufacturing, honors like these accolades make Savannah and Chatham County that much more of an attractive place to live, work and visit.”

Other notable accolades garnered in 2018 include “Top 5 Cities in the Southeast” by Trazee Travel, “America’s Most Scenic Waterfronts” by MSN Travel, “Most Romantic North American Destinations” by USA Today, “2018 Destinations” by Worth, “America’s Most Artistic Towns” byExpedia Viewfinder, “The Most Beautiful Place in Each State” by Condè Nast Traveler, “Top 10 Domestic Airports” by Travel + Leisure, “10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018” by Forbes, and “South’s Best Cities,” “South’s Prettiest Cities,” “South’s Friendliest Cities” “South’s Best Food Cities” and “South’s Best Beaches” from Southern Living.

Voting for Travel + Leisure’s 2019 World’s Best awards has already opened and will continue through early March. To take the survey and vote for Savannah, click here. Those who complete the survey will be entered into a giveaway for a chance to win a dream trip for two worth $10,000 or one of three $1,000 cash prizes.

A current-year list of Savannah’s accolades with links is constantly updated and can be found atVisitSavannah.com/Accolades.