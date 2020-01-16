Jan. 16 - Official Guides of Savannah Launches Roaming Information Center

Category: Hospitality & Tourism

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 16, 2020 - Official Guides of Savannah (OGS) recently debuted its new product – the Roaming Information Center (RIC) – a customized van with visitor information which serves as a traveling visitors center.

OGS CEO DeAnne Mitchell said brochures continue to have a strong role in enhancing the visitor experience, even in a world dominated by digital marketing and social media. According to a 2019 Hospitality Visitor Information Survey, conducted by Bentley University, printed visitor information helps guests find where they need to go for leisure or business and almost 97% of hospitality professionals say visitor information is extremely or very important, Mitchell added.

“At Pelindaba Lavender, we see a direct correlation between advertising in Official Guides of Savannah’s products like the brochure racks and the RIC and our sales,” says owner Chris Comas. “Our customers come to us from hotel properties in various parts of the city, this is due to the wide coverage of service provided by OGS. Additionally, we have customers who stop by the Visitor Information Centers who have picked-up our information which in turn drives them directly to our shop.”

“We wanted to offer an innovative, versatile, cost-effective approach of reaching more visitors and the RIC is the perfect complement to what OGS currently provides with brochure distribution in area visitors centers, hotels, inns and attractions. The RIC takes the visitor information directly to the events, where the visitors are,” Mitchell said.

In 2019, the RIC was at the following events: Savannah Speed Classic, Savannah Rock ‘N Roll Marathon, Softball Factory Tournament, Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run and the NAIA Senior Football Showcase.

The RIC is professionally staffed and will be at the Savannah Book Festival, Saturday Feb. 15. If your organization has an upcoming event and would like the RIC, please contact OGS.

For more information about OGS and the RIC, please call 912-238-5565, via e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit: http://www.savguides.com/