Overall Rating (0)

Law

FEATURE: HunterMaclean Critical Issues Forum focuses on Cybersecurity

PHOTO:   HunterMaclean partner Diana McKenzie with panel, including Kevin Mooney, Senior Director of Enterprise Data Governance at Cleveland Clinic Foundation; Sheryl Bunton, Chief Information Officer of Gulfstream Aerospace; and James Ainslie, Chief Executive Officer of Cape Augusta.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

May 1, 2017 - The 2017 HunterMaclean Critical Issues Forum on Cybersecurity took place last Thursday at the Savannah Technical College Eckburg Auditorium. An audience of 150 local business and community leaders heard from notable panelists with a wide range of industry expertise address the practical business applications and opportunities within the field of cybersecurity.

Moderated by HunterMaclean partner Diana McKenzie, the panel included Kevin Mooney, Senior Director of Enterprise Data Governance at Cleveland Clinic Foundation; Sheryl Bunton, Chief Information Officer of Gulfstream Aerospace; and James Ainslie, Chief Executive Officer of Cape Augusta.

“Cybersecurity is a growing issue in our community and throughout the nation,” said McKenzie. “Today’s event addressed practical tactics and solutions that businesses and individuals can use to create and maintain a strong foundation to ensure their safety and growth.”

The HunterMaclean Critical Issues Forum is an annual speaker series launched in 2004 that invites speakers to address an issue of importance to the community.

With offices in Savannah and Brunswick, HunterMaclean has extensive experience representing businesses and individuals in all areas of business litigation as well as in corporate, tax, real estate, health care, information technology, and logistics law.

The firm’s clients include Fortune 500 companies, banks, hospitals, professional service organizations, nonprofits, and start-up ventures. 

