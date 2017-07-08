Overall Rating (0)

Law

Category: Law

By Lou Phelps, Savannah Business Journal

July 3, 2017 – The case of the collapse of JT Turner Construction Company of Savannah two years ago, one of the region’s largest commercial construction firms, has taken a new turn.

Sole stockholder and CEO James “Jim” Turner filed for personal bankruptcy protection and shut down one of his construction companies in April 2015, leaving $17 million in debts, and a long list of area contractors, customers and even his own church stung with losses.

Almost immediately, Turner filing for Chapter 7 Personal Bankruptcy Protection. And within two months, at least two of his former customers who had lost millions of dollars began to hire attorneys, arguing that Turner should not be protected from creditors, and had, in fact, violated a long list of Georgia and Federal laws.

James T. Turner, Jr., a friend to many of Savannah’s leading citizens, is represented by Tiffany Elizabeth Caron and C. James McCallar, Jr. of The McCallar law firm of Savannah.

The appointed Southern District Court of Georgia Bankruptcy Court trustee is James L. Drake, Jr., Trustee, represented by Shawna Y. Staton.

The two home owners who brought suit have been represented by Atty. Daniel Jenkins of Savannah, owner of The Law Offices of Daniel C. Jenkins LLC, who took on what many thought was an impossible case.

Over the past two years, the McCallar team has filed a long list of requests for dismissal of the case entirely, as well as sought dismissal of each of the list of fifteen allegations filed by Atty. Jenkins.

But, information has become public now on the status of the case, including the allegations that Judge Coleman found had substance, in his opinion.

In a decision written in late March by Judge Coleman, recently received by the Savannah Business Journal, Judge Coleman refused to dismiss the most serious allegations after a two-year review of the facts of the case. (Highlights of his extensive legal opinion are provided below. ) He found that there was sufficient evidence provided by Atty. Jenkins for those complaints to move forward.

And, once that opinion was released, allowing the case to forward to trial over the issue of Turner's bankruptcy protection – and once Atty. Jenkins began to get ready to issue subpoenas to prepare for trial - Turner settled with both of Jenkins’ clients. The terms have not been made public.

Also in March and April, the Bankruptcy Trustee subpoenaed bank records from First Chatham Bank, one of the principal lenders to Jim Turner, and the bank with one of the construction company’s main bank accounts.

The SBJ has also learned that late this Spring, many of those harmed by the closing of JT Turner Construction company – those listed as creditors - have received an email from the FBI stating that their investigation into allegations against Turner is ongoing, “and you will hear from us soon,” according to an attorney familiar with the case, as well as a contractor who received the email.

The U.S. Justice Dept. and the FBI have been involved in investigating what may turn out to be a major ‘white collar crime,’ with allegations of RICO violations and other interstate commerce charges. That investigation became public several months after the collapse of the company. JT Turner Construction company operated in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

From First Chatham Bank, the Trustee for the Bankruptcy Court, was looking into Turner’s personal and business checking accounts, according to court documents. Specifically, the Trustee is pursuing a number of checks written to pay credit cards and other bills within two years of the bankruptcy filing. These funds can potentially be “pulled back,” creating money that can go to those creditors that were harmed by Turner’s alleged actions.

There are also allegations, first reported by the SBJ, that Turner was aided by his accounting firm to set up a series of shell real estate corporations to which funds were diverted.

Interviewed last Friday, Atty. Jenkins said that he could not comment on how the case was settled on behalf of his clients, or where assets were found.

Judge Coleman’s Opinion

As summarized by Judge Coleman, “More than forty years ago, the Debtor, James T. Turner, Jr. (the "Debtor"), founded J.T. Turner Construction Co. ("JTT Construction"), a general contractor in the Savannah, Georgia area. During that time, he served as JTT Construction's CEO, CFO and Secretary. In 2015, JTT Construction was forced to close its doors, and the Debtor filed his individual Chapter 7 case. Among the wreckage of this failed business were homeowners whose personal residences were under construction in the final days and weeks of JTT Construction's operation. At the time of JTT Construction's closing, these projects were unfinished and subcontractors who had not been paid began asserting liens on the affected properties.”

The adversary proceeding began when three of the homeowners sought to hold Turner, as a shareholder and officer of JTT Construction, personally responsible for the damages resulting from JTT Construction's failure to pay subcontractors and complete construction of their homes.

“Specifically, the Plaintiff has accused the Debtor of allowing JTT Construction to obtain interim payments from Plaintiff based on false affidavits and diverting revenues from JTT Construction for his personal use through a variety of illegal means,” wrote Judge Coleman in March.

“Since the filing of the Original Complaint, the Plaintiff has made multiple attempts to amend his complaint to add facts and allegations. Further, the Plaintiff has set forth significant, additional claims against the Debtor. Pending before the Court is the Debtor's Motion to Dismiss Plaintiff's Second Amended Complaint ("Motion to Dismiss") (adv. dckt. 57) filed on October 31, 2016. The Debtor seeks to dismiss the Plaintiff's complaint for failure to state a claim for relief under Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure1 (hereinafter, "Federal Rule"). For the reasons stated below, the Court will GRANT, in part, and DENY, in part, the Debtor's Motion to Dismiss.”

In short, Atty. McCallar has maintained for more than a year that Atty. Jenkins‘ complaints were not filed in accordance with legal requirements, and that there were other deficiencies in his arguments.

A hearing was held on Feb. 29, 2016 for Coleman to hear a number of McCallar’s motions to dismiss. All along the way, Judge Coleman appears to have been willing to allow Atty. Jenkins o amend his complaints, deciding that as information came out through Jenkins’ research and investigation, it was allowable for him to add allegations on behalf of his clients.

“Facts Which the Court Must Take as True”

Turner founded JTT Construction as a closely held corporation to provided general contracting services throughout Georgia and across state lines, wrote Judge Coleman. “At all relevant times, the Debtor served as the CEO, CFO and Secretary of JTT Construction and ran, oversaw, and directed the daily business operation of JTT Construction.”

“The Debtor also founded and/or directed the formation of a Georgia limited liability company known as J.T. Turner Construction Company of Savannah ("JTT Savannah"). From its creation, the Debtor has represented to the public that JTT Savannah is owned and controlled by his son, James T. Turner III, when in fact it is owned and operated by the Debtor.. JTT Savannah is presently operating as a going concern in the state of North Carolina,” the Judge added.

During its operation, it was the standard practice of JTT Construction to enter into written construction contracts whereby customers agreed to make interim payments to JTT Construction upon receipt of JTT Construction's periodic applications for payment as construction progressed. As is typical in the construction industry, these contracts required JTT Construction to provide its customers with subcontractor/supplier lien waivers and a payment application containing sworn certifications that JTT Construction had paid its subcontractors in full for the work performed prior to such application, he noted.

“According to the Second Amended Complaint, beginning in approximately 2009 or 2010, JTT Construction instituted a practice whereby it would, at the Debtor's direction, submit certifications to customers that subcontractors were being paid, when in fact they were not. In reliance on the certifications customers would make payments to JTT Construction. However, instead of paying subcontractors, the Debtor would divert the customers' payments for his own personal use. Further, to avoid detection, the Debtor allegedly funneled the customers' funds through a network of limited liability companies and closely held corporations (the "Placement Companies").

The Harlander Project

One of the complaints filed against Jim Turner was by the Brent Harlander family, building a new home at The Landings. “On or about March 10, 2014, he, along with his wife, engaged JTT Construction to serve as the general contractor for the construction of their home located at 2 Hampton Place at The Landings. Pursuant to the terms of the contract, JTT Construction was required to make payments to subcontractors and suppliers and to keep the Project free and clear of all liens,” wrote Judge Coleman.

“In order for JTT Construction to receive payment from Plaintiff for services provided by either itself or subcontractors, JTT Construction was required to provide Plaintiff with an Application for Payment ("Application") and lien waivers. Beginning on or about April 2, 2014, JTT Construction periodically provided Plaintiff with Applications and lien waivers, which contained sworn certifications that amounts due to subcontractors for work performed on the Project had been paid. Specifically, the certifications stated: Construction] certifies that to the best of [JTT Construction's] knowledge, information and belief the Work covered in this Application for Payment has been completed in accordance with the Contract Documents, that all amounts have been paid by [JTT Construction] for Work for which previous Certificates for Payment were issued and payments received from [the Debtor], and that current payment shown herein is now due. The Plaintiff was provided with eleven (11) such sworn Applications with the final Application being provided on or about February 4, 2015. These Applications were created and signed under oath by the Debtor and/or other employees of JTT Construction. In reliance on these Applications, the Plaintiff made progress payments to JTT Construction in the form of wire transfers totaling no less than $1,456,259.00,” Judge Coleman found.

“Based on these factual allegations, and others that will be described below, the Plaintiff seeks a monetary judgment against the Debtor on various state and federal law claims, including damages for fraud (Count IV), breach of contract (Count V), conversion (Count VI), violations of the Georgia Fair Business Practice Act (Count VII), attorney's fees (Count VIII), racketeering in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1961, et al. and O.C.G.A. § 16-14-1 (Counts IX, X), necessary expenses (Count XII), and punitive damages (Count XIII). In addition, the Plaintiff seeks a determination from this Court that any indebtedness Debtor owes him is non-dischargeable pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(2) (Count I), § 523(a)(4) (Count II) and § 523(a)(6) (Count III), and to bar the Debtor's discharge pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 727(a)(2), (3) and (4) (Count XIV).”

Judge Coleman dismissed some counts, but let the most serious – and those with potential violation of Federal law – go forward.

The Judge has not closed the Bankruptcy protection case yet, even though Atty. Jenkins’ two clients have settled.

“The Debtor (Turner) argues that the New Claims (violation of the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act, necessary expenses, and racketeering under state and federal law) involve allegations that differ in both time and type from the Original Complaint, and thus do not relate back under Federal Rule 15(c). The Court does not agree.

“The Plaintiff's claim for a violation of the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act is based upon the Debtor's fraudulent conduct in seeking interim payments for the construction of the Plaintiff's home, which the Plaintiff attempted to set out in his Original Complaint. While the Second Amended Complaint is substantially more thorough, it merely asserts a new legal theory arising out of the same conduct asserted in the Original Complaint. See Miller, 231 F.3d at 248 ("a court will permit a party to add even a new legal theory in an amended complaint as long as it arises out of the same transaction or occurrence."). Accordingly, the Court finds that the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act claim (Count VII) is not time barred because it relates back to the Original Complaint under Federal Rule 15(c).11

“The Court also finds that the Plaintiff's federal and state racketeering claims properly relate back to the Plaintiff's Original Complaint. "If the original complaint referred to general acts of fraud or other predicate acts that might support a RICO claim, then a later amendment adding a RICO claim would `relate back' to the original complaint." Tho Dinh Tran v. Alphonse Hotel Corp., 281 F.3d 23, 35 (2d Cir.2002) (citing Benfield v. Mocatta Metals Corp., 26 F.3d 19, 23 (2d Cir.1994).

‘The Original Complaint attempted to set forth allegations regarding the Debtor's fraudulent misappropriation of funds which should have been used to pay subcontractors who had performed work on the Plaintiff's home. Although the Second Amended Complaint alleges the fraudulent conduct on a larger scale — that it occurred over many years and affected numerous customers of JTT Construction — it still arises out of the same operative facts set out in the Original Complaint.

“While the general fraud scheme may not have been fully developed in the Original Complaint, the initial allegations of fraud provided sufficient notice that Debtor's alleged conduct could result in a related racketeering claim. See Daniels v. Bursey, 313 F.Supp.2d 790, 811 n. 7 (N.D. Ill. 2004) (noting summarily that plaintiffs' RICO claim related back to the original complaint, which only contained a common law fraud claim, since both claims arose from the same conduct); accord Reynolds v. Condon, 908 F.Supp. 1494 (N.D.Iowa 1996) (allowing relation back of a newly alleged RICO claim where the original complaint alleged only fraud because the RICO predicate acts arose from the same "common nucleus of operative fact" as the fraud claim). Accordingly, the Court finds that the Plaintiff's racketeering claims, both federal and state (Counts IX and X), properly relate back to the Original Complaint under Federal Rule 15(c).

“The last of the New Claims is Count XII by which the Plaintiff seeks to recover necessary expenses pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 51-12-712. As addressed in footnote 11, this claim is not a separate cause of action, but rather damages that may be recoverable in connection with the other counts. Accordingly, the Court finds that the "relation back" principles of Federal Rule 15(c) are not applicable to Count XII.

‘A complaint should be dismissed under Federal Rule 12(b)(6) where it appears that the facts alleged fail to state a "plausible claim for relief." Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662, 678 (2009); Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6). A complaint may survive a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim, however, even if it is "improbable" that a plaintiff would be able to prove those facts; even if the possibility of recovery is extremely "remote and unlikely." Glock v. Glock, 2017 WL 1049448 (N.D. Ga. 2017) (citing Twombly, 550 U.S. at 556). Under Federal Rule 8(a)(2)13, a plaintiff needs only to provide "a short and plain statement of the claim showing that the pleader is entitled to relief." Fed. R. Civ. Pro. 8(a)(2). However, "[a] complaint that provides labels and conclusions or a formulaic recitation of the elements of a cause of action is not adequate to survive a Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss." Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twombly, 550 U.S. 544, 555 (2007).

“In ruling on a motion to dismiss, the court must accept factual allegations as true and construe them in the light most favorable to the plaintiff. Iqbal, 556 U.S. at 678. Dismissal for failure to state a claim is appropriate if the facts as pleaded, taken as true, fail to state a claim for relief that is plausible on its face. Stringer v. Doe, No. 12-10119, 2013 WL 163833, at *2 (11th Cir. Jan. 15, 2013) (citing Iqbal, 556 U.S. at 678). "A claim has facial plausibility when the plaintiff pleads factual content that allows the court to draw the reasonable inference that the defendant is liable for the misconduct alleged." Iqbal, 556 U.S. at 678 (citing Twombly, 550 U.S. at 556).

In Summary, How Judge Coleman Ruled on the 15 Counts:

“The Court will address each count15 of the Second Amended Complaint in light of the standards of Federal Rule 12(b)(6).

1. Count I — 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(2)(A) — Fraud

A debt is non-dischargeable pursuant to § 523(a)(2)(A) to the extent money, property, services, or an extension, renewal, or refinancing of credit, was obtained by false pretenses, a false representation, or actual fraud, other than a statement respecting the debtor's or insider's financial condition. The elements of § 523(a)(2)(A) are similar to those required for common law fraud: (1) the defendant made a false representation with the intention of deceiving the creditor; (2) the creditor relied on the false representation; (3) the reliance was justified; and (4) the creditor sustained a loss as a result of the false representation. In re Blizerian, 153 F.3d 1278, 1281 (11th Cir. 1998). The objecting party must establish each of the four elements of fraud by a preponderance of the evidence. Grogran, 498 U.S. at 291.

The Debtor argues that the Plaintiff's Second Amended Complaint fails to state a claim under § 523(a)(2)(A) because the Plaintiff's construction contract was with JTT Construction, not the Debtor individually. Further, the Debtor asserts that he did not personally make any representations to the Debtor, nor did he sign16 any of the alleged false Applications. Several courts, however, have held that individual debtors, in certain circumstances, may be held personally liable for fraudulent activities committed by a corporation. See e.g., In re Riddle, 2015 WL 1038473 at *5 (Bankr. N.D. Ga. 2015) ("[t]he allegations in the Amended Complaint allow the inference that Defendant controlled PL, Clarity and Foundation Express and thus directed the diversion of accounts receivable which is sufficient to state a claim [under 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(2)(A)]"); In re Nelms, 2014 WL 3700511 (Bankr. M.D. Ala. 2014); In re Zaffron, 303 B.R. 563 (Bankr. E.D.N.Y. 2004).

The Second Amended Complaint alleges that the Debtor, as an officer of JTT Construction, knowingly drafted and/or signed the false Applications for the purpose of inducing the Plaintiff to pay per the terms of the construction contract. (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 66). Further, Plaintiff alleges that he relied on the false Applications in making progress payments to JTT Construction totaling $1,456,259.00. Id. at ¶ 69. The Plaintiff asserts that the Debtor wrongfully misdirected at least $399,179.76 of these funds for his personal benefit, including payment of other obligations of the Debtor and JTT Construction. Id. at ¶ 81. As a result, Plaintiff alleges that he was forced to "double pay" unpaid subcontractors at least $399,179.76. Id.

The Court finds that these allegations allow for the inference that the Debtor controlled JTT Construction and directed its employees to submit the allegedly false Applications to the detriment of the Plaintiff. Accordingly, the Court finds that the Plaintiff has pleaded facts sufficient to support a claim under § 523(a)(2)(A). The Court will deny the Debtor's Motion to Dismiss as to Count I of the Second Amended Complaint.

2. Count II — 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(4) — Embezzlement

Section 523(a)(4) excepts from discharge in bankruptcy any debt arising from "fraud or defalcation while acting in a fiduciary capacity, embezzlement, or larceny." The Plaintiff alleges that the Debtor is guilty of embezzlement within the meaning of 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(4)17.

"Embezzlement" is generally defined as "the fraudulent appropriation of property by a person to whom such property has been entrusted or into whose hands it has lawfully come." U.S. v. Petti, 459 F.2d 294 (3d Cir. 1972). Thus, a creditor seeking to establish a claim for embezzlement under § 523(a)(4) must show the following elements: (1) the creditor entrusted the property to the debtor, (2) the debtor misappropriated the property for a non-intended use, and (3) there are indicators of fraud." Ball v. McDowell (In re McDowell), 162 B.R. 136, 140 (Bankr.N.D.Ohio 1993).

The Plaintiff's Second Amended Complaint fails to state a claim for embezzlement pursuant to § 523(a)(4). While there is an assertion of fraudulent intent and misappropriation of use, there is no allegation that the Debtor was entrusted with the property of the Plaintiff. Rather, the money the Debtor allegedly misused for his own purposes was money that belonged to JTT Construction. Once the Plaintiff paid JTT Construction for work performed on his home, the funds became property of JTT Construction. See In re Schultz, 46 B.R. 880 (Bankr. D. Nev. 1985). Because the money at issue did not belong to the Plaintiff, he cannot allege that the Debtor embezzled it from him. If anyone has a claim of embezzlement against the Debtor it is JTT Construction. Accordingly, the Plaintiff has not stated a viable cause of action pursuant to § 523(a)(4), and thus the Court will dismiss Count II of the Second Amended Complaint.

3. Count III — 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(6) — Willful and Malicious Injury

Section 523(a)(6) excepts from discharge in bankruptcy any debt that results from "willful and malicious injury by the debtor to another entity or to the property of another entity." 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(6). Thus, in order to avoid a dismissal for failure to state a claim, a plaintiff must plead facts, which taken as true, allow the court to draw the reasonable inference that (1) there was injury to another entity or to the property of another entity; (2) the injury was inflicted by the debtor; and (3) the debtor inflicted the injury willfully and maliciously. In re May, 2013 WL 441440 at *2 (Bankr. S.D. Ga. Feb. 5, 2013) (J. Davis). The allegations in Plaintiff's Second Amended Complaint allow the Court to infer all three.

First, the allegations in the Second Amended Complaint give an account of how Plaintiff paid JTT Construction for the work performed on the Project, and how JTT Construction failed to compensate its subcontractors from such payments. As a result, the subcontractors placed liens or threatened to place liens on the Plaintiff's home, which caused the Plaintiff to expend at least $399,179.76 to resolve the liens and demands for payment from unpaid subcontractors. Taken as true, these factual allegations lead to the reasonable inference that Plaintiff was injured both by having to make payments for which it was not responsible and by the legal expenses of resolving the subcontractors' liens.

Plaintiff has also sufficiently pleaded that the injury was inflicted by the Debtor. The Second Amended Complaint alleges that the Debtor was an officer of the corporation that injured Plaintiff and that the Debtor knowingly misappropriated the Plaintiff's payments for his personal benefit. The Eleventh Circuit has found that when an officer of a corporation actively participates in the infliction of an injury, that officer can be held liable for the injury in such a way that the debt is non-dischargeable in the officer's personal bankruptcy under § 523(a)(6). Ford Motor Credit Co. v. Owens, 807 F.2d 1556, 1559-60 (11th Cir. 1987); In re Penton, 299 B.R. 701, 705 (Bankr. S.D. Ga. Aug. 29, 2003) (J. Dalis); In re Roden, 488 B.R. 736, 744 (N.D. Ala. 2013). Accordingly, by alleging that Debtor was both an officer of JTT Construction and an active participant in the injury, the Complaint states a plausible claim that the Debtor inflicted the injury.

Finally, the Second Amended Complaint alleges that the false Applications were provided at the specific instance and direction of the Debtor. The reasonable inference that can be drawn from this statement is that the Debtor's action was an act of willfulness18. Further, the Plaintiff alleges that the Debtor misappropriated the Plaintiff's payments to JTT Construction for his own use. Again, a reasonable inference can be drawn that if such allegation is true, the Debtor plausibly acted with malice19.

Accordingly, the Court finds that the Plaintiff has sufficiently pleaded all elements of 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(6). The Debtor's Motion to Dismiss will be denied as to Count III of the Second Amended Complaint.

4. Count IV — Fraud

As previously mentioned, the elements of § 523(a)(2)(A) are similar to those required for fraud under Georgia law. The only difference between the elements fraud under 11 U.S.C. § 523(a)(2)(A) and under Georgia law is the type of reliance required. In re Melton, 2013 WL 2383657 at *13 (Bankr. N.D. Ga. 2013). Under Georgia law, the type of reliance is "reasonable," while under § 523(a)(2)(A) the reliance must be "justifiable." Id. The Court reiterates its conclusion above with respect to the Plaintiff's § 523(a)(2)(A) claim, and finds the allegations in the Second Amended Complaint sufficient to plead the "reasonable" reliance element of fraud under Georgia law.

5. Count V — Breach of Contract

The Second Amended Complaint alleges that the Debtor and JTT Construction breached the parties' construction contract by failing to promptly pay subcontractors for labor and materials furnished. (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 114-115). The Plaintiff further alleges that the Debtor's misappropriation of funds was a material breach of the construction contract. Id. at ¶ 117. As a result of these alleged breaches, the Plaintiff asserts that he suffered damages by having to "double pay" unpaid subcontractors at least $399,179.76, in addition to cost overruns of $712,047.92. Id. at ¶ 119.

The Debtor argues that the Plaintiff's breach of contract claim fails to state a claim because he cannot be liable on a contract to which he was not a party. The Court agrees. In Georgia, privity of contract must exist between parties in order to maintain a suit on the contract. Sofet v. Roberts, 185 Ga.App. 451 (1987). The Second Amended Complaint does not allege any facts which indicate that privity of contract exists between the Plaintiff and the Debtor. In fact, the contract attached21 to the complaint clearly designates the parties as Brent Harlander, Lisa Hancock Harlander and JTT Construction. (Adv. Dckt. 48, Ex. A). Accordingly, the Court will dismiss Count V of the Second Amended Complaint.

6. Count VI — Conversion

The Plaintiff alleges that "as detailed in the factual allegations stated above and as evidenced by the exhibits attached hereto, [the Debtor's] wrongful taking of Plaintiff's property by presentment of false affidavits intended to induce payments and wire transfers of monies constitutes trover, conversion, and theft within the meaning of OCGA § 51-10-6, OCGA § 51-12-5.1(b), OCGA § 16-8-2, and OCGA § 16-8-15." (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 120). The Second Amended Complaint does not set forth any further explanation as to what allegations are applicable to which code section. Id. at ¶ 121. This general, conclusory statement makes it difficult, if not impossible, to determine which allegations in the Second Amended Complaint form the basis of the Plaintiff's argument.

The Court is uncertain, but it appears as though the Plaintiff is attempting to recover damages from the Debtor under O.C.G.A. § 51-10-622 based on a violation of two criminal statutes: O.C.G.A. § 16-8-15 (theft by conversion of payments for property improvements) and O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2 (theft by taking). If true, the Plaintiff has not attempted to allege any of the necessary elements to establish a violation of O.C.G.A. §§ 16-8-15 or 16-8-2, nor has the Plaintiff alleged that the Debtor has been charged with or found guilty of a violation of these code sections. Accordingly, the Court will dismiss Count VI of the Second Amended Complaint.

7. Count VII — Violation of Georgia Fair Business Practice Act

The Second Amended Complaint also alleges in Count VII that the Debtor has violated the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act by "engaging in a pattern of unfair and deceptive acts and practices both in the conduct of consumer transactions and in trade and commerce as set forth in the preceding paragraphs. . . ." In order to bring a private FBPA claim under O.C.G.A. § 10-1-399, a plaintiff must establish three elements: a violation of the Act, causation and injury. Zeeman v. Black, 156 Ga.App. 82, 86-87 (1980).

By its terms, the FBPA applies to "deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of consumer transactions" such as "passing off goods or services as those of another" or causing confusion as to the source of goods or services. Williams v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., 2013 WL 1189500 at *5 (N.D. Ga. 2013); See O.C.G.A. § 10-1-393. Plaintiff does not allege any acts that could conceivably give rise to such a violation of the FBPA. Accordingly, the Court will dismiss Count VII of the Second Amended Complaint.

8. Counts IX and X—Federal and State RICO Claims23

The Second Amended Complaint alleges violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ("RICO") under three separate bases, 18 U.S.C. § 1962(b), (c) and (d). The Court will first address the sufficiency of the Debtor's § 1962(c) claim because it is the most common RICO claim.

To plead a civil RICO claim under § 1962(c) the Plaintiff must show that he was injured by the Debtor's (1) conduct (2) of an enterprise (3) through a pattern (4) of racketeering activity. Sedima, S.P.R.L. v. Imrex Co., Inc., 473 U.S. 479, 496 (1985). As will be explained, the Court finds that the Plaintiff has sufficiently pleaded all of the elements required for a RICO claim under 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c).

I. "Conduct"

Section 1962(c) is predicated on a defendant having "conduct[ed] or participate[d], directly or indirectly, in the conduct of [the] affairs of the enterprise." In Reves v. Ernst & Young, the Supreme Court held that to satisfy the "conduct" requirement, one must participate in the operation or management of the enterprise itself." 507 U.S. 170 (1993). Further, the Supreme Court understood the word "conduct" to indicate some degree of direction over the affairs of the enterprise. Id. at 178.

Along with his son and other unnamed co-conspirators, the Debtor is alleged to have participated in the enterprise's affairs as an "owner and/or member and/or controller, and/or employee (directly and indirectly)" of the enterprise. Generally, it is alleged that the Debtor used JTT Construction and JTT Savannah, legitimate residential and commercial construction companies, as a means of "inducing unsuspecting customers to pay over large monthly wire transfers" which were purportedly being used to pay subcontractors and suppliers. (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 136). It is further alleged that the payments were instead wrongfully misdirected for the benefit of the enterprise, with said funds being laundered through the Placement Companies. Id. The Court finds these allegations are sufficient to meet to the "conduct" requirement of a RICO claim.

ii. "Of an Enterprise"

The "conduct" or "participation" alleged must have been part of the affairs of an "enterprise." In re Jamuna Real Estate, LLC, 416 B.R. 412 (2009). The statute specifically defines an enterprise as "any individual, partnership, corporation, association, or other legal entity, and any union or group of individuals associated in fact although not a legal entity." 18 U.S.C. § 1961(4). Here, the Plaintiff appears to allege the existence of an association-in-fact enterprise.

The Supreme Court has found that an association-in-fact enterprise must possess three qualities: "a purpose, relationships among those associated with the enterprise, and longevity sufficient to permit these associates to pursue the enterprise's purpose." Boyle v. United States, 556 U.S. 938, 946 (2009). It is "simply a continuing unit that functions with a common purpose." Id. at 948, 129 S.Ct. 2237. To show there is an association-in-fact enterprise at the motion to dismiss phase, the Eleventh Circuit "has never required anything other than a `loose or informal' association of distinct entities." Williams v. Mohawk Indus., 465 F.3d 1277, 1284 (11th Cir. 2006).

The Second Amended Complaint alleges that "[the Debtor], [JTT Construction], [JTT Savannah] and the Placement Companies comprised an association of enterprises and collectively an association-in-fact RICO enterprise in and of itself." (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 140). The Plaintiff further alleges that "[the Debtor], along with the corporate officers and employees of [JTT Construction] and [JTT Savannah] functioned as a unit, had a common purpose" to "defraud customers through wire and mails, for the express purpose of embezzling and laundering away their money through [the Placement Companies] Id. at ¶ 141, 143. The Court finds these allegations are sufficient to meet the "enterprise" requirement of a RICO claim.

iii. "Through a Pattern"

To demonstrate a pattern of racketeering activity, the Plaintiff must allege that "(1) the defendant committed two or more predicate acts within a ten-year time span; (2) the predicate acts were related to one another; and (3) the predicate acts demonstrated criminal conduct of a continuing nature." Jackson v. BellSouth Telecom., 372 F.3d 1250, 1264 (11th Cir. 2004)

a. Two or More Predicate Acts

The Second Amended Complaint alleges that the Debtor's racketeering activity included "qualifying thefts, acts of fraud, acts of embezzlement, wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, and bankruptcy fraud. . . ." (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 167). The Plaintiff further alleges that these alleged predicate acts24 continued for a period of at least two years as to Plaintiff (beginning in April 2014) and as to other customers of JTT Construction and JTT Savannah as far back as 2010. Id. at ¶ 146. Accordingly, the Plaintiff has sufficiently alleged that the Debtor committed two or more predicate acts within a ten-year time span.

b. Relatedness

The Supreme Court has adopted a broad multi-factor test for relatedness. It focuses on whether the alleged predicate acts "have the same or similar purposes, results, participants, victims, or methods of commission, or are interrelated by distinguishing characteristics and are not isolated events." H.J. Inc. v. Northwestern Bell Tel. Co., 492 U.S. 229, 240 (1989). The Plaintiff alleges that the enterprise supplied customers of JTT Construction with the false Applications by U.S. Mail and received funds from the customers in form of wire transfers. (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 149, 151). The enterprise is then alleged to have misappropriated the customers' funds for personal gain and, to avoid detection, laundered the funds through the Placement Companies. Id. at ¶ 153. The Court finds the Second Amended Complaint sufficiently establishes a nexus between the alleged predicate acts because they all serve the purpose of furthering the Debtor's alleged scheme of defrauding customers of JTT Construction.

c. Continuity

The Supreme Court has identified two methods of establishing continuity. Under the "closed-ended" approach, continuity is established by showing "a series of related predicates extending over a substantial period of time" that "amount to" a threat of continued criminal activity. H.J. Inc. v. Northwestern Bell Tel. Co., 492 U.S. 229, 239 (1989). Because the RICO statute was only intended to reach long-term criminal conduct, "[p]redicate acts extending over a few weeks or months and threatening no future criminal conduct do not satisfy [the continuity] requirement." H.J., 492 U.S. at 242. Under the "open-ended" approach, a RICO plaintiff need not wait for a long-term pattern to develop, but may state a claim so long as the alleged "racketeering acts themselves include a specific threat of repetition extending indefinitely into the future [or] ... are part of an ongoing entity's regular way of doing business." Id

The Plaintiff alleges that the Debtor's racketeering activity occurred "over a period of years and believed to be as far back as 2010 and for at least the two year period prior to the effective close of JTT Construction in early 2015." (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 173). Further, the Plaintiff alleges that the Debtor continues to engage in racketeering activity through his continued operation of JTT Savannah in North Carolina. Id. at ¶ 182. The Court finds these allegations sufficient to establish a continued threat of racketeering activity25.

iv. "Racketeering Activity"

The federal RICO statute defines "racketeering activity" as any act which is indictable under a set of federal and state statutes. 18 U.S.C. § 1961(4). These acts include mail fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1341), wire fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1343) and money laundering (11 U.S.C. § 1956). Here, the Plaintiff alleges that the Debtor engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity consisting of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

a. Mail and Wire Fraud

The elements of mail fraud and wire fraud are: 1) the existence of a schemed to defraud; 2) the participation by the defendant in the particular scheme with the specific intend to defraud; and 3) the use of the United States mail or of wire communications in furtherance of the fraudulent scheme." United States v. Syme, 276 F.3d 131, 142 (3d Cir. 2002). The use of the mail or wires need not be essential to the scheme. Schmuck v. United States, 489 U.S. 705, 710 (1989). Instead, that use may be merely incidental to an essential part of the scheme. Id.

The Court has already concluded that the Plaintiff has sufficiently alleged the Debtor's scheme to intentionally defraud the Plaintiff as well as other customers of JTT Construction. Thus, the Court need only address whether it is adequately alleged that the Debtor used the United States mail or wires in furtherance of such scheme. The Debtor alleges that JTT Construction, at the direction of the Debtor, caused the allegedly false Applications to be sent and delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to JTT Construction's customers. (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 149). The Plaintiff also alleges that the Debtor used the wires, via e-mail, to communicate with Plaintiff and to request wired funds.26 Id. at ¶ 151. The Court finds these allegations sufficient to establish the required elements of mail and wire fraud.

b. Money Laundering

A claim for money laundering under RICO requires allegations that a person conducted a financial transaction with money he knew to be the proceeds of unlawful activity, with the intent to promote the carrying on of specified unlawful activity. 11 U.S.C. § 1956(a)(1)(B)(I); United States v. Flynn, 15 F.3d 1002 (11 Cir. 1994). The Plaintiff alleges that the Debtor misappropriated the fraudulently obtained payments from JTT Construction's customers and "elected to move those funds through the Placement Companies for the purpose of avoiding detection, to avoid scrutiny, to conceal the illegal activities, and to further perpetuate the ongoing fraud." (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 153-54). The Court finds these allegations sufficient to satisfy the elements of a "money laundering" claim.

v. Injury

In addition to proving racketeering activity, a civil RICO plaintiff must show that the racketeering activity caused him to suffer an injury. Beck v. Prupis, 162 F.3d 1090, 1095 (11th Cir. 1998). Furthermore, the racketeering activity must be more than simply the "but for" cause of the injury; it must also be the proximate cause. Id. In the Second Amended Complaint, the Plaintiff alleges that the Debtor's false Applications, which were supplied through the mails and wire, induced him to make interim payments to JTT Construction. (Adv. Dckt. 48, ¶ 179). The Plaintiff alleges that these payments were not paid to subcontractors, but were instead misappropriated by the Debtor and laundered through the Placement Companies. Id. at ¶ 153. As a result, the Plaintiff was forced to "double-pay" unpaid subcontractors at least $399,179.76. Id. at ¶ 81. The Court finds these allegations sufficient to establish that the Debtor's racketeering activity (mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering) was the proximate cause of the Plaintiff's damages.

Based on the foregoing, the Second Amended Complaint sufficiently pleads a RICO claim based on 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c). Accordingly, the Debtor's Motion to Dismiss will be denied as to the Plaintiff's claim under 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c).27

vi. 18 U.S.C. § 1962(b) — "Interest In or Control"

In addition to the 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c) RICO claim addressed above, the Plaintiff alleges a RICO claim under § 1964(b), which makes it unlawful for "any person through a pattern of racketeering activity . . . to acquire or maintain, directly or indirectly, any interest in or control of any enterprise which is engaged in . . . interstate or foreign commerce." In order to recover under this section: "[A] plaintiff must show injury from the defendant's acquisition or control of an interest in a RICO enterprise, in addition to injury from the predicate acts. Such an injury may be shown, for example, where the owner of an enterprise infiltrated by the defendant as a result of racketeering activities is injured by the defendant's acquisition or control of his enterprise." Lightning Lube, Inc. v. Witco Corp., 4 F.3d 1153, 1190 (3d Cir. 1993). "[T]he congressional intent of § 1962(b) was to prevent racketeers from acquiring control of businesses." Reves, 507 U.S. at 181-82.

Here, the Court is unable to find any allegations in the Second Amended Complaint which establish that the Debtor took or exercised control of the enterprise through racketeering activity. Further, the Second Amended Complaint does not allege any injury from the Debtor's acquisition or control of an interest in a RICO enterprise; rather the only injuries the Plaintiff alleges are those that resulted from the predicate acts themselves. Accordingly, the Plaintiff's 18 U.S.C. § 1962(b) claim must be dismissed for failure to state a claim.

vii. 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d) — "Conspiracy"

The Plaintiff's final RICO claim is based upon 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d), which establishes conspiracy liability. This statute makes it "unlawful for any person to conspire to violate any of the provisions of subsection (a), (b), or (c) of this section." 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d). "To plausibly state a claim for a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d), plaintiffs must successfully allege all the elements of a RICO violation, as well as alleging the existence of an illicit agreement to violate the substantive RICO provision." Heinrich v. Waiting Angels Adoption Servs., Inc., 668 F.3d 393, 411 (6th Cir. 2012) (citations omitted). The Second Amended Complaint only provides a general, conclusory statement that "[the Debtor] conspired with James T. Turner, III and The Placement Companies and other co-conspirators as an enterprise in a deliberate effort to defraud customers." Although the Plaintiff has successfully alleged all the elements of a RICO violation (as discussed above), there are no allegations of the existence of an illicit agreement between these parties to violate RICO. Accordingly, the Plaintiff's claim under 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d) must be dismissed.

IV. CONCLUSION

When evaluated under the limits of Federal Rule 12(b)(6), much of the Plaintiff's Second Amended Complaint will survive until another day. This preliminary stage of the litigation has consumed nearly two years. Even though the Court has denied the Debtor's Motion to Dismiss as to certain counts, the Court realizes that the Plaintiff, in order to prevail at trial on the claims that now remain, will have to bring witnesses and documents to prove the fraudulent scheme which his complaint sets forth.

For now, the Court will enter a separate order granting the Debtor's Motion to Dismiss as to Counts II, V, VI, VII, IX (as to 18 U.S.C. §§ 1962(b) and 1962(d)), X (as to O.C.G.A. §§ 16-14-4(a) and 16-14-4(c)) and XIV and denying the Motion to Dismiss as to Counts I, II, IV, VIII, IX (as to 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c) only), X (as to O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(b) only), XII and XIII30.