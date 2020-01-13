Overall Rating (0)

Law

Category: Law

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 13, 2020 - Award-winning law firm Bergen and Bergen, P.C. recently announced its name change to Bergen, Bergen & Thomas. Founded in 1986 by the late Joseph B. Bergen and Frederick S. Bergen, the firm has changed its name to represent the addition of Zachary H. Thomas as a named partner.

Thomas joined the firm in 2007 and has been a partner since 2013. He has more than 15 years of trial experience handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases for individuals and families. Thomas has served as the past president of the Savannah Trial Lawyers Association and currently serves on the Political Action Committee Board with the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. He is a graduate of Leadership Savannah and is a member of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's leadership team.

“Zach has been instrumental to the growth of our firm,” says senior partner Frederick S. Bergen. “We are pleased to honor his accomplishments and hard work with the new name and look forward to our firm’s continued success.”

Bergen, Bergen & Thomas has 50 years of combined experience and is dedicated to the representation of injured individuals and families of those who have been injured with a focus on medical malpractice. Based in Savannah, the firm handles cases throughout Georgia and its surrounding states. For more information, visit www.bbtlawfirm.com.