Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

April 17, 2017 - Preciball USA hosted the grand opening of its almost 40,000 square ft, North American distribution center last week. The facility in the Westside Business Park on U.S. Hwy. 80 in Pooler, is just west of Savannah.

Preciball, the world leader in the manufacture and supply of industrial ball bearing products, engaged the Dewitt Tilton Group of Savannah to build the new facility near the Port of Savannah at the Westside Business Park. After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to tour the new facility. Established in Belgium in 1923, the company has provided tailored solutions to a wide variety of industries for nearly 100 years.

“We are excited about showing off our new building, which was thoughtfully designed and constructed with energy efficient features and effective land use,” said Don Peak, Vice President of Preciball USA, Inc. “It has a number of unique aspects in that it provides this flexible space and is adaptable to Preciball’s rapidly expanding growth. The interior of the building was designed by my partner, Elizabeth Hancock, and finished in such a way as to preserve the industrial-modern feel of our business and accommodate future staffing additions.”

Chris Tilton, President and Co-Founder of Dewitt Tilton Group, said his firm is honored that Preciball selected them for the project.

“One of the more interesting aspects of this project was placing the building on a very challenging site, but we were able to come up with a design that fits well in the space and works well with high-volume truck traffic,” Tilton said. “The exposed ductwork and spiral staircase leading to the second floor really gives the space a feel of a New York City industrial loft. We also designed the building with translucent paneling throughout to optimize natural lighting.”

Dewitt Tilton Group was honored with Star Building Systems’ Master Builder Award for its Preciball project. This award recognizes member builders for excellence in design and construction. The Best of the District Award for the Mid-South District went to Dewitt Tilton Group at Star’s 2017 National Meeting.

The structure itself incorporates office suites and warehouse space. Preciball occupies about half of the facility; the remaining space is leased by two other businesses. Key features include the building’s high-efficiency warehouse lighting and HVAC equipment, as well as dock-high loading doors and dock levelers. The warehouse space has wide clear-span truss construction.

From its Savannah distribution center, Preciball provides products manufactured all over the world to customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which made the company’s proximity to Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, the Georgia Port, interstates I-95 and I-16 a key factor in the company’s decision to select the Pooler site.

Preciball USA, now in Savannah, is Preciball’s North American distribution center for the U.S., Canada and Mexico.