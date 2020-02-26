Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 26, 2020 - The Savannah Philharmonic recently unveiled a brand-new era under the baton of new Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada, who announced the details of their upcoming 2020-21 Season. Updated branding incorporating a fresh modern Savannah Philharmonic logo was also unveiled at the invitation-only launch event. After the season announcement, guests enjoyed a private reception in the Jepson Center Atrium.

Savannah Philharmonic’s 2020-21 Season is themed “A New Era” and will usher in a sensational new epoch for the organization. Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada will take up the baton on May 2 at the current season’s finale. This concert will be a thrilling prelude to the new season and marks Harada’s official arrival in Savannah. In addition to an innovative concert series featuring Harada and two guest conductors in 2021, there will be two new initiatives launched throughout the season: Savannah Philharmonic on the Road (SavPhil on the Road) and the Lollipop Children’s Concert.

Savannah Philharmonic’s education and outreach programs are designed to promote and increase community knowledge and appreciation of the arts. The new series of community concerts, SavPhil on the Road, will take the orchestra to the neighboring municipalities and communities of Bloomingdale, Richmond Hill, Skidaway Island, and Tybee Island, as well as downtown Savannah and the Starland District. Ticket prices are only $35 for adults and $12.50 for students. The Lollipop Children’s Concert, slated for May 2, 2021, will be an afternoon family event featuring children’s favorite music, costumes, an instrument petting zoo and the premiere of Sleepy Town, a Paris Market Group project in collaboration with Paula and Dr. Taras Danyluk. Ticket prices start at $10.

“I could not be more excited about my first season leading Savannah Philharmonic. We are committed to bringing world class performances to the wider community through our new initiatives. There will be many highlights to look forward to, from Handel’s Messiah to our traditional Holiday Spectacular concerts and Picnic In The Park. World renowned pianists Awadagin Pratt and Stephen Hough will make their Savannah Philharmonic debuts. Mr. Hough will perform an evening of chamber music with the Savannah Philharmonic principal strings and then join the full Philharmonic the following evening to play TWO concerti by Saint-Saëns! I also look forward to seeing our very young audience at the Lollipops Concert which will premiere Sleepy Town, a children's book by Paula and Dr. Taras Danyluk from Paris Market. My wife, Yuri, and I have enjoyed being part of the Savannah community since last summer. I look forward to sharing beautiful music with you all once again at the season finale on May 2, 2020,” Harada said.

The “A New Era” season will begin, for the first time, on a Thursday evening, Sept. 17, 2020, with an exhilarating concert with Maestro Harada on the podium at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts, and will conclude on Saturday, May 1, 2021 with a magnificent concert, A Promise Renewed, featuring conductor Keitaro Harada and soprano Anna Christy (please see the full schedule in appendix one).

“Taking the orchestra beyond Savannah to perform in surrounding towns and communities is very fulfilling. The full-season vison of Maestro Harada is so uplifting and enthusiastically infectious,” shares Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director Terri O’Neil. “Collaborating artistically with many area arts organizations and expanding our education and outreach programs will strengthen our contribution to the City of Savannah’s cultural value.”

All first-time subscribers receive a 40 percent discount off full-season packages and returning subscribers will be eligible for a 20 percent discount. Multi-concert ticket packages are eligible for discounts based on the quantity of concerts purchased. Subscription packages can be renewed, to guarantee same seats, or purchased for the first time between Feb. 24-March 24, 2020. Please call the Savannah Box office at 912-525-5050, opt. 1 to renew or purchase your subscription or visit savannahphilharmonic.org. After March 24, renewal seats will not be guaranteed. To purchase subscriptions and tickets, visit savannahphilharmonic.org.

The mission of Savannah Philharmonic is to inform, instruct and enrich the community through orchestral and choral performances, and to promote and increase community knowledge and appreciation of the arts. The nonprofit organization’s vision is to be regarded as an essential musical, educational, cultural, and economic asset to the community. #SavPhil

To learn more about the Savannah Philharmonic, please visit savannahphilharmonic.org, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 912-232-6002.