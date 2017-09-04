Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

PHOTO: Volunteers of Savannah Responds, led by Michael Shortt (in white shirt).

By Lou Phelps, Savannah Business Journal

Sept. 3, 2017 – Savannah businessman Michael Shortt, aided by a number of area businesses and enthusiastic volunteers, have stepped up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in a very tangible way – sending truckloads of donated goods to Houston.

The groups third truck left today.

“The First Car Blub showed up with four full trucks of goods,” says Shortt, one example of the generosity of area residents.

Great Dane and Chemical South Transport helped with trucks. Also helping has been Tandem Productions employees; Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation; Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products; Apollo Pharmacy (see photo below); TIC - The Industrial Company; Lavish Hair Studio; Savannah Smiles Dueling Pianos, Tail Spin Pets, the Dairy Queen in Pembroke; and the Dollar General store on Montgomery Cross Road which donates 995 bottles of Powerade.

Shortt said they are not seeking clothing at this time. The priorities are food, water, and cleaning supplies.

Savannah Responds can be followed on their Facebook page.

Shortt is a producer,director and writer, and owner of Tandem Productions in Savannah. He has worked on a number of area films, including as a talent scout.

PHOTO: Managers of Apollor Pharmacy in Pooler with children's aspirins and medicine donated for the drive.