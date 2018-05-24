Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, May 24, 2018
   
Non-Profit Organizations

Union Mission's Annual Fundraiser Exceeds $220,000

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

May 24, 2018 - Union Mission announced this week that Raising Hope, the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year, raised more than $220,000 on May 9, an increase of more than 40% over last year. David Paddison, former Union Mission board chair and president of Sterling Seacrest Partners, was also recognized at the event for his continued dedication and service to the organization.

“For 81 years, Union Mission has worked to end homelessness,” said Michael Traynor, chairman of the Union Mission Board of Directors. “During Raising Hope, our community actively demonstrated that they share our vision to provide a second chance to people who have nowhere to call home.”

The event, presented by Georgia Ports Authority, was emceed by Rabbi Robert Haas, leader of Congregation Mickve Israel and featured a video highlighting the life-changing impact Union Mission has had on two previous homeless members of our community. Raising Hope is a significant source for the over $700,000 raised annually within the community to support the local, state and federal programs administered by Union Mission. The organization provided over 90,800 nights of shelter and 72,603 meals in 2017.

Pat Youngquist, executive director for Union Mission adds, “Last year, over 4,500 people in our community received at least one service intended for the homeless. Of these 4,500 individuals, almost 600 are chronically homeless. The generous outpouring of support during Raising Hope will help change these lives, one by one, throughout the coming year.”

For more information on how to support Union Mission, contact Pat Youngquist, executive director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (912) 238-2777. To learn more, visit www.unionmission.org.

 

