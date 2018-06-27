Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 27, 2018 - During the second session of the 2018 Encourage Health Education Series, Flux Nourishment Community was presented with a $1,000 grant to be used for community health research and diet and wellness education.

Flux Nourishment Community is a non-profit that uses community-based participatory research and works with community leaders, including those in indigent and minority populations, to bring the message of empowering health through nourishment and to provide services to those in need of nutrition education and wellness coaching.

During the luncheon, Megyn Jefferson, CEO and health coach of Flux Nourishment, delivered a lecture on "Cornerstones of Healthy Living.” Her presentation focused on ways that simple lifestyle changes can lead to a fulfilled life above the line of wellness. These include adopting a plant-based diet, buying seasonal and local produce, eliminating produce waste and prioritizing eating whole foods in a culture that emphasizes convenience.

Jefferson was trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, where she studied a variety of dietary theories and practical lifestyle coaching methods. Her goal is to develop personal action plans for clients to move them toward their ideal vision of health within their unique bodies, lifestyles, preferences and resources.

The 2018 Encourage Health Education Series features four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who will share insights on nutrition and fitness, plus general tips for healthy living. A healthy lunch is provided. Attendance is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required on Healthy Savannah’s website. The presentation is also livestreamed on Healthy Savannah’s and Enmarket’s Facebook pages.

During each presentation, a local nonprofit organization receives a $1,000 Encourage Health grant to support their programs promoting healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education.

This marks the fifth year for the Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series, conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Clover Health, Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News and Savannah Magazine.

The next of the four lectures will feature Janet McCarthy speaking on Fitness in the Work Place. McCarthy is a certified yoga and group fitness instructor with experience as Fitness and Aquatics Director for the YMCA, a Personal Trainer at the Westin, Memorial Hospital and The Landings Club as well as leading multiple fitness and running boot camps. She specializes in balance, flexibility and core stability; yoga therapy; and nutrition, metabolism and behavioral and lifestyle eating habits.

To RSVP for the lectures, visit http://healthysavannah.org/2017-encourage-health-series/. For more information, visit http://enmarket.com/enmarket-encourage-health-series/