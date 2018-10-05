Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Friday, October 05, 2018
   
Non-Profit Organizations

Oct. 1 - Skidaway Kiwanis Awards $71,000 in Grants to 22 Local Savannah Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 1, 2018 - The Kiwanis Club of Skidaway presented checks worth $71,000 to 22 local charities during its annual awarding of grants event on Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Plantation Ballroom at The Landings.

“Each year I’m blown away by the philanthropic passion of this Kiwanis Club," said club president Tom Stephens. “We are dedicated to making a substantial difference in the lives of these children in our own community.”

Cecilia Russo Turner, CEO and founder of Cecilia Russo Marketing, emceed this year’s event.

The mission of the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway is to help at-risk children in the Savannah area.

The organizations receiving 2018-2019 grants include:

America’s Second Harvest — Kids Cafe
Backpack Buddies of Skidaway Island 
Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center
Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center
Family Promise of Greater Savannah
Fresh Air Camp
Girls on the Run
Greenbriar Children’s Center
Horizons Savannah
Junior Achievement of Georgia
Loop it Up Savannah
Local Outreach Volunteers Educators (L.O.V.E.) Summer Camp
Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire
National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter
Performance Initiatives Fitness Savannah
Social Apostolate
Special Olympics Area 17
Union Mission
Wesley Community Centers of Savannah
YMCA of Coastal Georgia
Youth Challenge Academy

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway, visit http://www.kiwanisofskidaway.com/about/.

