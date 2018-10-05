Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 1, 2018 - The Kiwanis Club of Skidaway presented checks worth $71,000 to 22 local charities during its annual awarding of grants event on Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Plantation Ballroom at The Landings.

“Each year I’m blown away by the philanthropic passion of this Kiwanis Club," said club president Tom Stephens. “We are dedicated to making a substantial difference in the lives of these children in our own community.”

Cecilia Russo Turner, CEO and founder of Cecilia Russo Marketing, emceed this year’s event.

The mission of the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway is to help at-risk children in the Savannah area.

The organizations receiving 2018-2019 grants include:

America’s Second Harvest — Kids Cafe

Backpack Buddies of Skidaway Island

Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center

Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center

Family Promise of Greater Savannah

Fresh Air Camp

Girls on the Run

Greenbriar Children’s Center

Horizons Savannah

Junior Achievement of Georgia

Loop it Up Savannah

Local Outreach Volunteers Educators (L.O.V.E.) Summer Camp

Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire

National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force

Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter

Performance Initiatives Fitness Savannah

Social Apostolate

Special Olympics Area 17

Union Mission

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah

YMCA of Coastal Georgia

Youth Challenge Academy

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway, visit http://www.kiwanisofskidaway.com/about/.