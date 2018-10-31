Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 30, 2018 - The Healthy Savannah Faith and Health Coalition, formed in 2014 to help faith-based organizations implement policies and programs to promote a holistic health culture, hosted its first citywide health festival.

The event, called Health Fest, was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church.

Health Fest included health screenings, informational lectures, wellness and fitness demonstrations, children’s activities, entertainment and food samplings among other things.

“Our first Health Fest was a success,” said Paula Kreissler, Director of Healthy Living and Community Development at Healthy Savannah. “We hope that this event will only grow and continue annually to promote the importance of health and faith in Savannah.”

The faith and health coalition is a part of Healthy Savannah, a non-profit 501©3 public/private coalition of more than 150 businesses, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, schools, neighborhood organizations and healthcare and government agencies that was formed in 2007.

Visit www.healthysavannah.org for more information.