Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 8, 2018 - The United Way of the Coastal Empire recently announced that it received $2 million from Gulfstream Aerospace as part of the organization’s annual campaign. The donation provides a major boost in the campaign, putting the organization 88 percent or $7,170,335 toward its $8,133,333 fundraising goal.

“Gulfstream has been a longtime supporter of this particular campaign,” said Campaign Chair Larry Silbermann, Vice President & General Manager of WTOC-TV. “Gulfstream’s generous support will help the United Way of the Coastal Empire continue investing in critical programs in education and youth development, economic independence and health and wellness throughout our areas of service.”

The United Way of the Coastal Empire funds nearly 100 programs and services at 58 nonprofits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.

Gulfstream’s total contribution to the United Way consists of the employee pledges and corporate commitment. Since 1997, the company and its employees have invested nearly $40 million in our local community.

The results of this year’s campaign will be announced at the Victory Celebration on Friday, November 16th at 11:45 am at Hyatt Regency Savannah. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person.

To give, text UWCE to 56512 or visit uwce.org.