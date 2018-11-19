Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 19, 2018 - With contributions from a multitude of businesses and individuals, United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 2018 fundraising campaign reached a total of $8,285,608 or 102% over the goal, allowing the organization to improve the lives of children, families, seniors, and person with disabilities for the upcoming year.

In front of a crowd of nearly 500 donors and volunteers, Campaign Chair Larry Silbermann, Vice President and General Manager of WTOC-TV, was proud to announce the 2018 fundraising campaign exceeded its goal of $8,133,333. Silbermann expressed his gratitude to thousands of volunteers, donors, and corporate partners for working together to raise funds to help those in need.

“We’re a blessed region with the generosity and care that we continue to see growth year over year,” remarked Silberman. “Because of the generosity of so many, United Way will be able to invest in programs and services to help children achieve their potential, improve community health, and assist individuals and families to become financially independent.”

This year, United Way funds nearly 100 programs at 58 nonprofits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties. In addition to funding community programs and services, United Way also connects citizens to hundreds of human services through its call center, 2-1-1.

United Way organizes its campaign into units of industry groups. Unit One, Corporate Division, surpassed the other units with a campaign total of more than $3.6 million. Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and its employees gave the single largest contribution with a total of $2 million.

More than 20,000 donors and 650 companies donated to the United Way fundraising campaign. Workplace campaigns held strong throughout the region, with special recognition of top campaigns which included Chatham County Government, Colonial Group, Georgia-Pacific Savannah River Mill, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems America, Publix Super Markets, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, and Shaw Floors.