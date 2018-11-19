Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Monday, November 19, 2018
   
Text Size

Non-Profit Organizations

Nov. 19 - United Way of the Coastal Empire Surpasses Campaign Goal, Raises $8,285,608

Print Email

Last Updated on Monday, 19 November 2018 13:00 Caila Brown 19 November 2018 Published on 19 November 2018 Hits: 18

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 19, 2018 - With contributions from a multitude of businesses and individuals, United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 2018 fundraising campaign reached a total of $8,285,608 or 102% over the goal, allowing the organization to improve the lives of children, families, seniors, and person with disabilities for the upcoming year.

In front of a crowd of nearly 500 donors and volunteers, Campaign Chair Larry Silbermann, Vice President and General Manager of WTOC-TV, was proud to announce the 2018 fundraising campaign exceeded its goal of $8,133,333.  Silbermann expressed his gratitude to thousands of volunteers, donors, and corporate partners for working together to raise funds to help those in need.

“We’re a blessed region with the generosity and care that we continue to see growth year over year,” remarked Silberman.  “Because of the generosity of so many, United Way will be able to invest in programs and services to help children achieve their potential, improve community health, and assist individuals and families to become financially independent.”

This year, United Way funds nearly 100 programs at 58 nonprofits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties. In addition to funding community programs and services, United Way also connects citizens to hundreds of human services through its call center, 2-1-1.  

United Way organizes its campaign into units of industry groups. Unit One, Corporate Division, surpassed the other units with a campaign total of more than $3.6 million. Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and its employees gave the single largest contribution with a total of $2 million.

More than 20,000 donors and 650 companies donated to the United Way fundraising campaign.  Workplace campaigns held strong throughout the region, with special recognition of top campaigns which included Chatham County Government, Colonial Group, Georgia-Pacific Savannah River Mill, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems America, Publix Super Markets, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, and Shaw Floors.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - Maria Johnson Pleming - Commented on Oct. 25 - Department of Biolog... in Joomla Article
    So happy to know the Millen Fish Hatchery will be recognized for the incredible system. Mr uncle Dav...
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - Karin Mcgruder - Commented on June 4 - Foram Group Announces... in Joomla Article
    Are there any updates on this project?and when will the first apartments be available?
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - Hart Williford - Commented on June 28 - Savannah Music Festi... in Joomla Article
    Rob will be missed by the entire Savannah Community, he built the Savannah Music Festival to worldwi...
    about 4 months ago
    Guest - Daryl Stair - Commented on Oct. 16 - Sonesta Resort Hilto... in Joomla Article
    Do you have to be a paying guest to use the Tesla charger?
    about 1 month ago
    Guest - JR Lee - Commented on MPC approves plan for new Walm... in Joomla Article
    Great, another complex to attract Savannah's finest entitlement minded individuals. Another complex ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jack - Commented on Aug. 23 - Phelps on Politics -... in Joomla Article
    "Goose that laid the golden EYE? You're right, that is hard to argue with.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Robin Sherman - Commented on Jan. 4 – COMMENTARY: New Year... in Joomla Article
    Excellent post, Ms. Phelps. Effective government can only occur when the public is informed. Transpa...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Tao of Me - Commented on Why is Memorial Hospital Being... in Joomla Article
    They aren't telling Memorial employees anything about this. A recent survey of the facilities by Nic...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Genie Brazzeal - Commented on Feb. 24 – Lawyer and former Al... in Joomla Article
    Thank you, Mr. Bordeaux! Bring some honesty to this court. No more winking like I experienced.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Karl - Commented on Feb. 25 - Memorial Hospital’s ... in Joomla Article
    Good article. Has a lot of information that is very difficult for "team members"(employees) to find....
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Susan Worthington - Commented on May 13 – UPDATED 11:39 a.m. HC... in Joomla Article
    In 1953 there was not such a thing as a trauma or neonatal program. The need for Neonatal Services ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Linda Dominy - Commented on June 8 – EDITORIAL: Immediate ... in Joomla Article
    As a clinical team member this makes me sad and it would never happen. We can argue politics all day...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Judy - Commented on Savannah’s Title Max Bankruptc... in Joomla Article
    How Tracy Young was allowed to file for bankruptcy or chapter 11 is amazing. Title Max should be ch...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Samantha Claar - Commented on Aug. 7 - COMMENTARY: Je suis “... in Joomla Article
    Pertinent questions that deserve real answers. If upper management - appointed and elected - can't ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Ken - Commented on Aug. 6 - Dept. of Labor propos... in Joomla Article
    Is this state or federal?
    about 3 years ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.