Non-Profit Organizations
Category: Non-Profit Organizations
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
November 27, 2018 - Memorial Health recently donated $30,000 to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF). The SAHF is a City of Savannah initiative to assist with affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization. Memorial’s donation comes from the organization’s Community Benefit Fund and will be used to provide support for housing initiatives in neighborhoods close to the hospital’s campus.
Memorial Health CEO Shayne George and VP, PR & Communications Becky Keightley presented a check to Mayor Eddie Deloach and SAHF representatives at the City Council meeting on Nov. 5.
Overall Rating (0)
Comments | Add yours
- No comments found
Stickies
Lovies
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Nov. 14 - Learn About 'The Value of an Intern' on Nov. 29 with Open for Business Series
- Nov. 13 - Community Invited to Free Make Savannah Fall Festival Featuring Local Makers, Live Entertainment and Curated Gift Sets
- Nov. 9 - Savannah SCORE Presents the Seminar “Should I Invest In A Franchise?” Nov. 14
- Oct. 31 - Make Savannah Fall Festival to Feature Holiday Gift Sets, Live Entertainment Nov. 17
- Oct. 26 - Savannah Book Festival Announces 2019 Headline Authors
Leave your comments
Login to post a comment
Post comment as a guest