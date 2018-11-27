Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 27, 2018 - Memorial Health recently donated $30,000 to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF). The SAHF is a City of Savannah initiative to assist with affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization. Memorial’s donation comes from the organization’s Community Benefit Fund and will be used to provide support for housing initiatives in neighborhoods close to the hospital’s campus.

Memorial Health CEO Shayne George and VP, PR & Communications Becky Keightley presented a check to Mayor Eddie Deloach and SAHF representatives at the City Council meeting on Nov. 5.