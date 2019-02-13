Non-Profit Organizations
Feb. 12 - Volunteer Nonprofit Organized by Georgia Southern Students Selected as Finalists for World Trade Center Competition
Category: Non-Profit Organizations
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
February 12, 2019 - IVolunteer International Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by three Georgia Southern University students in 2017, is working to launch a geo-connecting mobile application that will connect individuals to volunteer projects in their local communities, around the world. IVolunteer International was selected as the local winner for the Peace Through Trade Competition, a global student contest hosted by the World Trade Centers Association (WTCAF).
The team representing IVolunteer International will move to the next round which includes an interview with the international board of directors alongside projects submitted from all over the world. The global winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the upcoming World Trade Center’s Association General Assembly in Querétaro, Mexico in April 2019 to present their project and receive their award on the global stage.
Overall Rating (0)
- No comments found
Stickies
Lovies
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Feb. 13 - Marketing Expert Michael Renahan to Lead Free Web Marketing and Chatbot Workshop on Feb. 26
- Feb. 12 - Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus to host reading with acclaimed novelist Julianna Baggott March 7
- Feb. 11 - 10th Annual TEDxSavannah Tickets Now on Sale
- Feb. 7 - Union Mission Announces Honoree and Guest Speaker for the 4th Annual Raising Hope
- Feb. 4 - CEMA Encourages Residents to Prepare During Severe Weather Preparedness Week Feb. 4th-8th
Leave your comments
Login to post a comment
Post comment as a guest