Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 12, 2019 - IVolunteer International Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by three Georgia Southern University students in 2017, is working to launch a geo-connecting mobile application that will connect individuals to volunteer projects in their local communities, around the world. IVolunteer International was selected as the local winner for the Peace Through Trade Competition, a global student contest hosted by the World Trade Centers Association (WTCAF).

The team representing IVolunteer International will move to the next round which includes an interview with the international board of directors alongside projects submitted from all over the world. The global winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the upcoming World Trade Center’s Association General Assembly in Querétaro, Mexico in April 2019 to present their project and receive their award on the global stage.