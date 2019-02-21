Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 21, 2019 - United Way of the Coastal Empire, in partnership with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, hosted a Mobile Food Pantry to provide supplemental food to Effingham families who struggle to make tough choices between buying groceries and paying for other necessities. More than 300 local families showed up at the Effingham County Recreation Department and received a bag full of nonperishable food, fresh produce, frozen chicken, and bakery items.

“We’re grateful to team up with America’s Second Harvest to provide food to local families and individuals in need,” said Elise Zielicke, Area Director of United Way of the Coastal Empire, Effingham County office. “This resource is especially essential to our community this year for those who experienced hardship during the government shutdown, as well as families whose pantries become depleted due to kids being home during winter break.”

Pre-packed pantry boxes were put together by America’s Second Harvest. A family of four will be able to have approximately three days’ worth of meals with one bag. The Mobile Food Pantry in Effingham County is open to residents of Effingham County on a first-come, first-served basis and takes place up to twice a year.

United Way thanks the employees of Perdue Chicken, Lineage Logistics, and Marshland Credit Union who volunteered their time during the mobile food pantry pick-up.