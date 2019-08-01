Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations
July 31 - Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Present $1,000 Enmarket Encourage Health Check and Host Service Day
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
July 31, 2019 - Enmarket and Healthy Savannah recently presented $1,000 to the West Broad Street YMCA as part of the 2019 Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series.
Following the presentation, representatives from Enmarket and Healthy Savannah remained on-site to volunteer in the community garden, as well as weed and spread mulch on the children’s playground.
“Our employees are always eager to give back to the community, and these volunteer days, which are new to the Encourage Health Series, have proven to be successful on all sides,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “We don’t want to only hand these organizations a check, we want to get involved and make a difference in our communities.”
The West Broad Street YMCA has been serving the community on the West Side of Savannah since its charter in 1942, and it is one of only five remaining Heritage YMCAs.
The current facility houses a Live Oak Public Library site, a thriving community garden, ample community and recreation space along with a 6,000 square foot childcare facility. For over 75 years, the West Broad Street YMCA has been a safe place for all ages and abilities to learn, grow and thrive.
This marks the sixth year for the Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series sponsored by Healthy Savannah, St. Joseph’s/Candler, Clover Health, Sandfly Family Dental, the Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden, Cha Bella, David’s Dry Cleaners, the City of Savannah, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and WRHQ.
