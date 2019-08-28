Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 27, 2019 - Savannah Philharmonic has partnered with Savannah’s Perry Lane Hotel to make the sparkling 2019-20 season even more special. As a preferred venue for media and donor events, the Perry Lane Hotel is now offering a “Savannah Philharmonic Experience,” package throughout the season, which kicks off on Sept. 14, 2019. This exciting, new weekend getaway package is ideal for visitors and locals alike, to experience the Philharmonic concerts of their choice with VIP behind the scene access, VIP concierge ticketing and the opportunity to attend the concert dress rehearsal, while enjoying two nights at the luxurious Perry Lane Hotel.

This extraordinary “Savannah Philharmonic Experience” was created to celebrate over a decade of outstanding music from classics to pop performed by the world class Savannah Philharmonic. With concert dates ranging from September 2019 to May 2020, there will be numerous opportunities to experience first-hand one of the city’s most treasured musical traditions as it enters a new era. Keitaro Harada will join the Savannah Philharmonic as its Music and Artistic Director in the 2020-21 season. His immediate appointment as Music and Artistic Director Designate expands the organization’s impact and reach as a community cultural beacon. Harada will conduct the 2019-20 seasons’ opening and closing concerts, while working with an impressive roster of guest conductors and soloists to connect the local audience with the evolving orchestral world. Harada has developed a special affection for Georgia as a student at Mercer University and Assistant Conductor of Macon Symphony Orchestra.

This new partnership for Savannah Philharmonic with one of Savannah’s newest luxury hotels, which is redefining the traditional Savannah experience is an exciting opportunity to experience the best of the hostess city.

“Perry Lane Hotel is honored to partner with Savannah Philharmonic to give our guests a behind the scenes luxury experience that will leave them wanting more!” says Perry Lane’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Tressa Wright. Perry Lane Hotel provides its guests a refreshed take on luxury and a genuine taste of Southern Warmth. More than a supremely comfortable stay, the hotel delivers service in an atmosphere that truly considers and anticipates their needs. With stylish accommodations and an ideal location, Perry Lane offers an intimate representation of this beautiful city and its many stories, including that of the Savannah Philharmonic. The hotel considers itself a flag-bearer for Savannah—revering its past, capturing its present and championing its future.

The complete “Savannah Philharmonic Experience” getaway package includes: Luxury overnight accommodations at The Perry Lane Hotel, two premium Savannah Philharmonic concert tickets, exclusive access to the Philharmonic concert’s dress rehearsal which includes a special pre-rehearsal reception and musician meet and greet during the dress rehearsal intermission, as well as two hand-crafted cocktails from one of Perry Lane Hotel’s dining outlets prior to the Philharmonic concert. The getaway package requires aminimum two-night length of stay. Philharmonic Concert dates are: Sept. 14, Oct. 6, Nov. 16, Dec. 6 & 7, Jan. 18, Feb. 8, March 21 and May 2. To book a “Savannah Philharmonic Experience” getaway package weekend, please visit The Savannah Philharmonic Experience.

The mission of Savannah’s Philharmonic is to inform, instruct and enrich the community through orchestral and choral performances, and to promote and increase community knowledge and appreciation of the arts. The nonprofit organization’s vision is to be regarded as an essential musical, educational, cultural, and economic asset to the community.

To learn more about the Savannah Philharmonic, please visit savannahphilharmonic.org, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 912-232-6002.