Overall Rating (0)

Monday, September 09, 2019
   
Non-Profit Organizations

Sept. 9 - The Savannah Jaycees Officially Unveil Their Newly Renovated Meeting Space

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 9, 2019 - The Savannah Jaycees, an organization comprised of business men and women between the ages of 21 and 40 with a mission to “inspire leadership growth through community involvement”, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil their newly renovated meeting space.

The members have been working together to update their building in order to carry out their mission, and offer the approximately 2300 square foot building to other organizations in the area. The updates included: kitchen renovations, new appliances, flooring, new roofing and siding, WiFi installation, fresh paint on both the interior and exterior, and a more modern look overall. 

Dozens came out to support the organization, and congratulate the members on a job well done. Attendees included community leaders, former and current Savannah Jaycees, Savannah Jaycees Foundation Board Members, Savannah Chamber members, family and friends.  

The building is located at 101 Atlas Street in Savannah. For a tour of the space or more information, please contact the team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

