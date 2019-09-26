Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, September 26, 2019
   
Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Provides Day of Service and Donation to Union Mission

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 26, 2019 - Enmarket and Healthy Savannah presented a $1,000 donation to Union Mission as part of the 2019 Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series.

Following the presentation, 15 volunteer representatives from Enmarket and Healthy Savannah remained onsite to repaint walls at Union Mission’s Ben and Bettye Barnes Center, 1407 Atlantic Avenue. The center provides permanent supportive housing for up to 16 single women living with disabilities. Program tenants are supported by such services as case management and community resource referrals.

“Our employees are always eager to give back to the community, and these volunteer days, which are new to the Encourage Health Series, have proven to be successful on all sides,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “We appreciate the opportunity to learn about this organization and its mission. From this experience, our hope is that our team members will want to get even more involved."

Union Mission tackles the major issue of homelessness in our area in a number of different ways, including operating an emergency shelter, providing permanent supportive housing, and addressing root causes of homelessness with specialized services in mental health counseling and employment training programs.

