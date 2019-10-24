Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 24, 2019 - Seven weeks into the 2019 campaign, United Way of the Coastal Empire announced that $3,916,874 has been raised toward its $8,150,000 goal. The results were reported at the Mid-Campaign Rally held at Calhoun Square.

“We’re very encouraged by our progress and the community’s generosity,” said Campaign Chair Ken Rabitsch, Savannah Market President of Synovus. “However, we’re entering a crucial stretch, and we need our colleagues, friends, and neighbors to step up and help out.”

With one month remaining until the conclusion of the annual fundraising drive, Campaign Chair Ken Rabitsch encouraged the crowd to put United Way over the top. “Those who give to United Way generously deserve the heartfelt thanks of the community because their individual gifts, often available through payroll deduction, make it possible for United Way to fund 87 programs that span across 54 agencies,” said Rabitsch.

Funds raised from the annual campaign help support human service programs that improve the lives of people in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. A group of dedicated volunteers carefully evaluate requests for program funding to make sure that contributions to United Way are invested the smartest ways to impact more people. Priority funding goes to programs that support areas of Education and Youth Development, Economic Independence, and Health and Wellness.

The final fundraising total will be announced at United Way’s Victory Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Westin.

For more information, visit www.uwce.org.