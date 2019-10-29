Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 29, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jasper County will hold their largest annual fundraising event, the Hunt, Fish & Shoot Party, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Peacock Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat at 265 Drivers Way in Hardeeville, S.C.

Hunt, Fish & Shoot will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a Jeep Rally. A raffle will follow, featuring donations from local businesses, corporations and individuals. Raffle items include hunts, fishing charters, guns, kayaks, dinners and date nights for men and women among other gifts.

All raffle ticket purchases will support the club’s programs and services. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to offer our Jasper and Beaufort County communities the chance to win these amazing prizes that are generously donated by our sponsors who support our programs at the Boys & Girls Club,” said Chris Protz, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry.

Peacock Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat and Enmarket are the presenting sponsors for the event.

“We have been supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry for many years, and we are so pleased that we are able to contribute with this fun event for the community,” said Peacock Automotive President & CEO Warner Peacock.

The programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jasper County is designed to empower youth to excel in school, practice good citizenship and lead healthy, productive lives.

“The sponsors and attendees of this event are key to making this night the success it has been in recent years," said James Dismond, area director of resource development for the Boys & Girls Clubs. "I love seeing our community come together to support the future of our Lowcountry youth and to help the Jasper County Boys & Girls Clubs continue to have a positive impact.”

The Hunt, Fish & Shoot Party is also sponsored by Latitude Margaritaville of Hilton Head, Palmetto Electric, Premier Exteriors, Vaux Marscher Berglind P.A, Everlasting Memories Event Planning and Epperson Service Experts. For more information, visit https://www.bgclowcountry.org/jasper-county-events.