Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, October 29, 2019
   
Text Size

Non-Profit Organizations

Oct. 29 - Hunt, Fish & Shoot Party to Benefit Local Boys & Girls Club Set for Nov. 7

Print Email

Last Updated on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 10:01 Editor 29 October 2019 Published on 29 October 2019 Hits: 8

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 29, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jasper County will hold their largest annual fundraising event, the Hunt, Fish & Shoot Party, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Peacock Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat at 265 Drivers Way in Hardeeville, S.C.

Hunt, Fish & Shoot will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a Jeep Rally. A raffle will follow, featuring donations from local businesses, corporations and individuals. Raffle items include hunts, fishing charters, guns, kayaks, dinners and date nights for men and women among other gifts.

All raffle ticket purchases will support the club’s programs and services. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to offer our Jasper and Beaufort County communities the chance to win these amazing prizes that are generously donated by our sponsors who support our programs at the Boys & Girls Club,” said Chris Protz, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry.

Peacock Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat and Enmarket are the presenting sponsors for the event.

“We have been supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry for many years, and we are so pleased that we are able to contribute with this fun event for the community,” said Peacock Automotive President & CEO Warner Peacock.

The programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jasper County is designed to empower youth to excel in school, practice good citizenship and lead healthy, productive lives.

“The sponsors and attendees of this event are key to making this night the success it has been in recent years," said James Dismond, area director of resource development for the Boys & Girls Clubs. "I love seeing our community come together to support the future of our Lowcountry youth and to help the Jasper County Boys & Girls Clubs continue to have a positive impact.”

The Hunt, Fish & Shoot Party is also sponsored by Latitude Margaritaville of Hilton Head, Palmetto Electric, Premier Exteriors, Vaux Marscher Berglind P.A, Everlasting Memories Event Planning and Epperson Service Experts. For more information, visit https://www.bgclowcountry.org/jasper-county-events.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 2222 Bull Street,Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-220-2759 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.