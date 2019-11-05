Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 5, 2019 - Enmarket and Healthy Savannah presented a $1,000 donation to the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) as part of the 2019 Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series.

Volunteers from Healthy Savannah and Enmarket, Savannah’s largest and fastest-growing convenience store chain, also attended the 14th Annual LDSS Buddy Walk® in Forsyth Park to help set up, to work the festival and food stations following the walk and to clean up after the event.

“The addition of a service day has brought a whole new dimension to the way we show our gratitude toward organizations like LDSS,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “We so enjoyed connecting and celebrating with the families and the strong community LDSS has helped create in the Lowcountry.”

Proceeds from the annual Buddy Walk benefit the local leadership, support, outreach, education and advocacy programs LDSS runs throughout the year to support people with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers. This year, Buddy Walk offered healthy lunch options such as grilled chicken, fruit and vegetables to honor its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles among children and adults with Down syndrome.

Enmarket and Healthy Savannah presented the check to LDSS during the fourth and final lecture of the 2019 Encourage Health Education Series. The presentation was given by Katie Balthrop, sport science professional and founder of Savannah Sport and Wellness, on the benefits of strength training at any age.

This marks the sixth year for the Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series, sponsored by Healthy Savannah, St. Joseph’s/Candler, Clover Health, Sandfly Family Dental, the Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden, Cha Bella, David’s Dry Cleaners, the city of Savannah, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and WRHQ.