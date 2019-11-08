Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 8, 2019 - Each Christmas for the past 39 years, jazz legends who are from Savannah return home to join in one of the most entertaining and enjoyable family concerts of the year. “This show is like no other in that we never know who is going to show up – and the surprise guests always add to the improvisational quality of jazz music we offer,” said Teddy Adams, world-class jazz trombonist and a founder of Savannah Jazz.

Savannah Jazz’s annual Christmas Concert & Jam Session will take place Dec. 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the upstairs Grand Ballroom of the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. This festive performance will feature the 18-piece Savannah Jazz Orchestra with special guests. The concert concludes with a Homecoming Jam Session welcoming Savannah’s greatest jazz musician back to the Hostess City.

Libations and snacks will be available for purchase and silent auction items featuring objects of art, dinners, and other gift items will be open for bidding to raise funds for Savannah Jazz and to help find that special “surprise” holiday gift. Savannah Jazz produces the week-long Savannah Jazz Festival with over 28 free performances, funds scholarships for jazz students, and is developing the Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit slated to open in early 2021.

The Savannah Jazz Orchestra remains one of Savannah Jazz’s most important initiatives. Co-directed by Teddy Adams and Randall Reese, the Savannah Jazz Orchestra recently accompanied jazz vocalist Vanessa Rubin at the 2019 Savannah Jazz Festival and Chuck Leavell, keyboardist for the Rolling Stones, at the 2018 Savannah Jazz Festival to record-breaking crowds in Forsyth Park.

“The Annual Christmas Concert is a beloved, long-standing tradition for Savannah Jazz. It’s a wonderful opportunity to spend time with family and friends on Christmas night with world-class jazz” says Howard Paul, board president for Savannah Jazz and President of Benedetto Guitars.

Advance tickets are $25. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.savannahjazz.org/concerts.