Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 12, 2019 - Enmarket recently announced that they have raised $137,758 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Savannah. This was the sixth year Enmarket has collected community donations through this annual fundraiser, and in total, the company has raised nearly $640,000.

Enmarket team members presented the check to representatives of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at the Light the Night Walk held on Saturday, November 9.

For one month each year, the company’s 124 convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina sell Light the Night paper balloon icons for $1 each. The proceeds are donated in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s mission to cure blood cancer and help patients and their families.

“Enmarket’s customers really came through this year, as we knew they would, showing compassion and extraordinary support for the work of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “We are thankful for each donation, and for the tireless efforts of our staff members to help us reach this year’s goal.”

Giesick also recognized the staff at Enmarket 845, led by manager Tom Nord, as the top fundraising store during this year’s campaign. Located in Beaufort, SC, the store contributed $5,187. This is the second year in a row that Nord and his staff have raised more money than any other Enmarket location.

“Private funding is so critical for us to continue our mission, and we are very grateful to Enmarket and its customers for their overwhelming support through the Light the Night program,” said Lauren Mathews, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Georgia Chapter’s Campaign Manager for Light The Night.

For more information, visit https://www.lightthenight.org/events/savannah or call 912-436-3280.