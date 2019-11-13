Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Wednesday, November 13, 2019
   
Non-Profit Organizations

Nov. 13 - Savannah Speech & Hearing Center Breaks Ground on New Center

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 13, 2019 - Savannah Speech & Hearing Center, a nonprofit organization committed to providing comprehensive services to children and adults with speech, language, and/or hearing problems in the Savannah area for the past 65 years, recently broke ground on a new center.  The new state of the art center will be located at 5414 Skidaway Road. 

Community leaders joined Savannah Speech & Hearing Center’s board leadership, volunteers, staff members and children from the Center’s Sound Start Preschool Program at the groundbreaking event.  The new center is a partnership with the Chatham County Hospital Authority and members of the authority were there to participate as well. 

Savannah Speech and Hearing Center is dedicated to providing the best hearing healthcare possible with dedicated and experienced audiologists to evaluate, diagnose, and manage hearing loss and hearing-related disorders. The Center provides comprehensive hearing assessments for children and adults followed by recommending and fitting a full range of hearing instruments. The staff audiologists are certified in cochlear implant eligibility testing and follow-up mapping, and is the only audiology program in the area to offer cochlear implant services.  Additional hearing services include industrial hearing testing, hearing aid repair, and hearing aid adjustments. The Center’s Speech Pathology Program offers speech screenings, comprehensive evaluations, and a wide range of treatment options for infants, children, and adults with communication concerns. Through the Center’s Sound Start Preschool, children who are deaf and hard of hearing learn to listen, speak and understand spoken language using the latest technology and intervention methods to achieve success.

